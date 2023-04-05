CGN Senior News Scott McKay

I’m trying to hold back the slow, methodical footsteps of time. I do all the right things. I exercise five days a week; I keep mentally stimulated by playing brain games and working the online NYT crossword puzzles (I use auto-correct!); I keep my sodium intake low and eat a daily variety of vegetables; and I stay socially active by working part time and volunteering. But then I realize, I’m no longer the young whipper-snapper I used to be.

How do I know? Friends start giving me tissues when my nose, without informing me, starts dripping like an old pipe; I mention Ma Bell to my adult children and they want to know who she is; and among my younger friends I’m the only one who knows how to spell Alzheimer’s! I can now empathize with the woman who was looking for someone with younger legs to mow her yard because at 87 she had finally reached the age when she couldn’t “cut the mustard, let alone the grass!”