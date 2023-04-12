CGN Senior News Scott McKay

As you grow older, think of the benefits. You no longer have to worry about how to ask that cute girl to the middle school dance, what your children are doing after the football game on Saturday night, and the annual performance review so you can obtain that needed job promotion. We’ve been there, done that.

But now there are other worries. What other part of my body will need to go to the shop for repair? How am I going to get myself off the couch and stay active and engaged? (I’ve found a bowl of ice cream is an effective reward although some may consider that counterproductive!) How am I going to plan for long-term living arrangements on a fixed income?