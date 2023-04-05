THE DALLES — United States Sen. Ron Wyden held his 1,043rd town hall meeting Saturday, April 1, at The Dalles High School auditorium.
“This is part of a pledge I made to the people of Oregon when I was first elected to the Senate, to hold a town hall in every one of Oregon’s 36 counties,” Wyden explained to constituents gathered for the 90 minute meeting.
“When I took office, nobody had ever done this, to make a commitment to hold an open meeting in every county in Oregon every year. Washington, D.C., is 3,000 miles away from where I’m standing today. And for a lot of Oregonians, Washington, D.C., might as well be Mars for all the kind of connection it has with people.”
When asked about his own residency, Wyden noted he lives in Southeast Portland, votes and pays taxes in Oregon. Divorced, he met and married a resident of Washington, D.C. He and his family fly between the two. “My kids were asked where we spend most of our time, and the littlest one said ‘sitting in an airport,’” he said with a laugh.
“The way I stay informed and able to do the job is by doing what we’re doing right now,” he added. “I’m not reading any speeches, I’m listening to you.
“Most of the Congress doesn’t do what we’re doing right now. Most members of Congress aren’t standing up in front of 50 or 60 people saying, ‘Just ask anything you want.’ This is what public service and accountability is all about.
“There’s no excuse for not doing it,” he said of the public meetings. “This is the way I stay in touch. This is the most enjoyable part of my job.”
After several questions were asked regarding the current political climate in Washington, which some felt were threatening the very foundation of America’s democracy, Wyden again referenced his commitment to town halls and open discourse.
Defending democracy
“We’re gonna work through these issues together,” he said. Democracy is defended by every person attending the day’s town hall, he said. We should insist, he added, that all elected officials serving in city, state and federal offices hold similar town halls and open meetings. “They need to listen to us, answer our questions,” he said.
In addition to public and politician engagement, congress needs to get rid of the Citizen’s United decision by the Supreme Court, Wyden said. “That there’s no difference between the poor guy talking on a soapbox outside Fred Meyer, and the rich guy with a big checkbook and writing big check for ads, that’s a bunch of baloney. It’s a huge difference.
“And then we ought to take Oregon’s vote by mail system nationally,” Wyden added, “giving everyone a chance to be heard.” Wyden said he was the first senator to be elected through Oregon’s vote by mail system, but it isn’t just supported by Democrats. The second senator elected by mail was Republican Gordan Smith. “There was no bigger supporter of vote by mail (than Sen. Smith). The late Dennis Richardson, a long time conservative Republican in Oregon who served as a senator and Oregon’s secretary of state, was a supporter.
“(Richardson) was the most conservative person who ever lived, and he said to then President Donald Trump that vote by mail being dangerous and insecure was a bunch of baloney,” Wyden said.
Wyden noted that as a congressmen, his role is to represent everyone in the state, regardless of political party. Wyden’s 1,043 town hall meeting was in Sherman County on Sunday, April 2.
On Saturday, he said, “I’m going to have a panel on my meetings in Oregon’s southern counties over the next week. They’re all bright red politically. And a lot of people (out there) say, ‘Why do you come here, given our politics?’ And I say, ‘Because I’m a senator for the state of Oregon, not the state of Portland, but to represent every nook and cranny in Oregon. That’s what I’m doing, and that’s why I’m doing it.
“It’s part of what keeps us Americans.”
Gun violence
When asked about what measures could be taken by congress to reduce gun violence and mass shootings, following a recent mass shooting in Nashville, Tenn., Wyden said Congress should restrict military-style assault weapons.
“When my colleagues in Congress said last week, after Nashville, there was nothing else that could be done, I said I disagree,” he said. “I think there ought to be restrictions on military style assault weapons. I don’t think that is inconsistent with the Second Amendment. And I think we should have better storage programs, better background checks and close some loopholes in background checks.
“We cannot just move on from this. We gotta come together as a country and as a state and get at least keep the guns out of the hands of people who clearly should not have one.”
Global climate change
A Hood River area farmer asked about efforts by the state of Oregon to restrict diesel truck purchases. “I don’t know that there is going to be an electric truck that can haul 30,000 pounds of vibrant green hay anywhere anytime soon,” they said, forcing farmers to purchase trucks in Idaho or Wyoming.
Wyden noted it was a state bill, not federal, but added, “When we were having our debate at the federal level, I specifically, as the chairman of the committee, rejected those kinds of bans. I said, ‘We’re going to have technological neutrality, so that everybody can get out on the playing field. No mandates, no bans. But the more you reduce carbon, the bigger your tax savings.’ And everybody signed off. The oil people, renewable people, they said, ‘Ron’s got a smart approach.’
“It’s neutral, not telling everybody what to do. But it’s also smart in the sense that it puts a focus on what we all want to do, which is reduce carbon.
“So I can tell you in the United States Senate ... I specifically rejected what you’re talking about now.
“You don’t know what the big carbon reducers are going to be 20 years from now. Let’s have science and technology drive it — not market dictates and telling people you can do this or that.”
Sen. Ron Wyden was elected as senator in 1996. He served in the U.S. House from 1981-1996. He serves as chair of the Senate Finance Committee, and is also a member of Senate committees on budget, intelligence and energy and natural resources. Wyden has also been an advocate of issues such as mental health, housing, healthcare, education, workforce development, rural Oregon community colleges, health care and voting security.
