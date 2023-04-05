Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden speaks from The Dalles High School stage during a wide-ranging town hall meeting Saturday, April 1. 

 Mark B. Gibson photo

THE DALLES — United States Sen. Ron Wyden held his 1,043rd town hall meeting Saturday, April 1, at The Dalles High School auditorium.

“This is part of a pledge I made to the people of Oregon when I was first elected to the Senate, to hold a town hall in every one of Oregon’s 36 counties,” Wyden explained to constituents gathered for the 90 minute meeting.