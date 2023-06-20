MORO — The second round of the free class Seed to Supper was held in Moro at the Sherman County Senior Center Tuesday evenings April 25 through May 30. A total of five adult learners participated in this class, graduating with certificates and gifts of gardening supplies.
Seed to Supper is a six-class program aimed at beginning or low-income adult gardeners, and offered by Oregon State University Extension staff and Master Gardeners in the state. The Moro class had three of the five participants identify as beginning gardeners who wanted to grow food for their families, and all class members wanted to gain new gardening knowledge.
During the course, participants received a free course book, a collection of cool-season direct sow seeds, had access to herb and warm-season crop seeds, a graduation certificate and their choice of various gardening supplies.
At the end of the course, participants 100% agreed on the following statements: “This course was a good way for me to learn the basics of vegetable gardening;” “This course helped me connect with others in my community;” and “I would recommend this course to others”.
Class members all commented favorably on the free Seed to Supper course book they received, stating that it was excellent and easy to follow, and will be extremely helpful in the future.
Class members also gave kudos to instructor Cindy Brown who is an experienced gardener in Sherman County. One member enthusiastically stated that the class series wasn’t long enough and that they couldn’t wait for more classes.
