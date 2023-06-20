Seed to Supper

Seed to Supper graduation was held May 30 at the Sherman County Senior Center in Moro. Pictured are Samantha Allen, Marylou Martin, Amber Moore, Charla Ayles, and Joyce Stone.

 Cindy Brown photo

MORO — The second round of the free class Seed to Supper was held in Moro at the Sherman County Senior Center Tuesday evenings April 25 through May 30. A total of five adult learners participated in this class, graduating with certificates and gifts of gardening supplies.

Seed to Supper is a six-class program aimed at beginning or low-income adult gardeners, and offered by Oregon State University Extension staff and Master Gardeners in the state. The Moro class had three of the five participants identify as beginning gardeners who wanted to grow food for their families, and all class members wanted to gain new gardening knowledge.