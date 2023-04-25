MORO — Do you want to grow some of your own food this year? Have your first vegetable garden? Need tips and ideas to be more successful with your vegetable garden? Do you want to supplement your food budget with your own produce?
Sign up to attend the free “Seed to Supper” classes starting at the end of April. Classes are taught by OSU Sherman County Extension staff and local Master Gardeners.
The Seed to Supper series will be held Tuesdays, 6-8 p.m. at the Sherman County Senior Center in Moro: April 25, May 2, May 9, May 16, May 23 and May 30.
Seed to Supper is a free, comprehensive beginning vegetable gardening curriculum designed for adults gardening on a budget. The course highlights practical, low-cost techniques for building, planning, planting, maintaining and harvesting a successful vegetable garden.
Participants will receive a course book and starter supplies, including gardening supplies, seeds and plant starts, and a certificate of completion. The class booklet itself is a great, free resource with tons of gardening information.
To sign up, contact Kari Silcox at the Senior Center, 541-565-3191, or Cindy Brown at OSU Sherman County Extension at 541-565-3230 or email cindy.brown@oregonstate.edu.
