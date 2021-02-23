About 1.6 million people’s personal data may have been compromised by a “security incident” at a company hired by the Washington State Auditor’s Office (SAO) for services including temporary data storage, according to a press release from SAO.
Personal information involved with all unemployment claims in the state between Jan. 1 and Dec. 10, 2020 may have been exposed, according to the SAO webpage about the incident.
According to the page, investigators are working to determine what specific data was compromised. “Personal notifications directly to people whose data was involved will begin soon,” according to the site.
The “security incident” took place in Dec. 2020 at “software service provider” Accellion. The company was handling Washington Employment Security Department data from 2020 claims as part of an SAO audit of a fraud incident that occurred in early 2020, the site states.
If you are concerned your data may have been compromised, SAO recommends you place a fraud alert on your name at a major credit-reporting bureau, update and strengthen your passwords, and watch for unusual activity in your accounts.
SAO’s information page can be found at sao.wa.gov/breach2021.
Commented