MOUNT HOOD — Search and Rescue operations resumed the morning of Thursday, April 7 for missing snowboarder Ryan Mather, 30, of Aloha., according to a HRCSO press release.
Mather was reported overdue by his girlfriend around 9:30 p.m. on April 5. Mather had been snowboarding at Mt. Hood Meadows during the day and had failed to return to his residence.
Mather’s vehicle was located at Mt. Hood Meadows, prompting personnel from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, Hood River Crag Rats and Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol to initiate an immediate search for Mather.
Rescue crews will continue to search the technical black diamond and double black diamond rated areas in and around Heather Canyon and the Private Reserve today, April 7. Those areas are closed to the public due to the high avalanche risk from the terrain above. Personnel continue to focus on the areas accessed from the Mt. Hood Meadows Shooting Star chair lift, the last location Mather’s ski pass was scanned late Tuesday morning.
Weather overnight on the mountain was warmer, with the higher elevations at Mt. Hood Meadows seeing temperatures around 40 degrees, creating less than ideal snow conditions for ground teams, according to a HRCSO press release. In addition to the snow conditions, searchers are expected to face avalanche risks in much of the search area today.
Assisting the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office with search operations on April 7 are the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Hood River Crag Rats, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, Portland Mountain Rescue, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol, Mt. Hood Meadows Public Safety, and Oregon Emergency Management.
Assisting April 6 were Hood River Crag Rats, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, Mt. Hood Meadows, Portland Mountain Rescue, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Air National Guard.
Hood River County Sheriff Matt English said additional information will be reported as it becomes available.
