The North Wasco County School District 21 (NWCSD) School Board unanimously voted to approve the superintendent’s evaluation for the 2022-23 school year.

According to the NWCSD evaluation, which was read by Board Chair Jose Aparicio during the April 27 meeting, the evaluation process included a self-assessment provided by Superintendent Carolyn Bernal, along with the board’s direct observations and experiences working with her.

Dr. Carolyn Bernal

