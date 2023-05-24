The North Wasco County School District 21 (NWCSD) School Board unanimously voted to approve the superintendent’s evaluation for the 2022-23 school year.
According to the NWCSD evaluation, which was read by Board Chair Jose Aparicio during the April 27 meeting, the evaluation process included a self-assessment provided by Superintendent Carolyn Bernal, along with the board’s direct observations and experiences working with her.
The evaluation itself focused on “eight professional standards,” which consisted of visionary district leadership, inclusive district culture, communication and community relations, effective financial management, and policy, governance and advocacy, and “three superintendents’ goals,” including, student experience, teaching and learning, and facilities. According to the evaluation, the board found Bernal to be effective in all professional standards, as well as having done an “effective job” working towards the evaluated goals, noting that while there is still more work to be done, progress has been made towards each one.
“We will be working with Superintendent Bernal over the next several months to develop new goals for our district and look forward to working together to make our district successful,” said the evaluation.
In other business, the board accepted the resignation of Zone 2 Director Dawn Rasmussen, leaving her position on the board vacant. According to Board Policy BBC: Board Member Resignation, which was listed in the April 27 the board meeting agenda, “the board will announce the resignation and declare the vacancy at its next regular meeting,” and will “determine the procedures to be used in filling the vacancy.”
The board also passed a motion directing the superintendent to take action to implement 21st Century Schools Councils at each school in District 21, as required by Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) 329.704. According to Board Policy IFCA Administrative Rule (AR), the purpose of these site councils is to develop plans to improve the professional growth of the district’s staff, improve the school’s instructional program, develop and coordinate plans for the implementation of programs at the school in accordance with Oregon’s Educational Act for the 21st Century, the administration of grants-in-aid for the professional development of teachers and classified employees, and perform additional duties as assigned by the board.
According to the AR, “Each school site council shall consist of employees and parents with a direct connection to the particular school site and such other individuals as provided by statute and as determined by the board or its designee. Oregon Revised Statute (ORS) 329.704 stipulates that ‘not more than half of the members shall be teachers’ and ‘not more than half of the members shall be parents.’ Parents and teachers shall be equally represented in the district.”
According to Cindy Miller, executive assistant to the superintendent, in an email to Columbia Gorge News, “the schools are currently in the process of selecting their committees (as elections are required as part of the process) and all School Councils will be up and running by the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.”
Due to technical difficulties, the NWCSD April 27 school board meeting could not be livestreamed. The meeting agenda is available for viewing on the NWCSD website. The meeting minutes will also be available for public viewing pending board approval at the next regular meeting, which is set to be held on May 25.
Commented