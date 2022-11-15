HOOD RIVER — Each month, Hood River County School District Human Resources Director Catherine Dalbey shares “Recognition and Good News” with members of the school board and community, and at the Nov. 9 meeting, in honor of Veterans Day, she recognized the 16 veterans working within the district.

“I want to recognize our district staff members who are veterans,” she began, later adding, “Two are new to us this year, so you’ll see some familiar faces.”