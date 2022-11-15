HOOD RIVER — Each month, Hood River County School District Human Resources Director Catherine Dalbey shares “Recognition and Good News” with members of the school board and community, and at the Nov. 9 meeting, in honor of Veterans Day, she recognized the 16 veterans working within the district.
“I want to recognize our district staff members who are veterans,” she began, later adding, “Two are new to us this year, so you’ll see some familiar faces.”
Dalbey then presented a slide show to the board. Veterans working in the school district are:
Angela Patterson, Navy, instructional assistant at Hood River Valley High
Annie Haifley, Army, second/third grade teacher at Cascade Locks Elementary
Dave Case, Army, history and journalism teacher at Hood River Valley High
David Scharfenberg, Navy, science and STEM at Hood River Middle
Debra Nunez, Army, bus driver
Eric Giovacchini, Army, head custodian at Hood River Valley High
Gary Schilling, Air Force, head custodian at Hood River Middle
Jaime Campos, Army, maintenance III specialist (and new to the district)
Joshua Sims, Marine Corps, head custodian at Pine Grove
Meleah Bauman, Army, Aspire coordinator at Hood River Valley High (and new to the district)
Nick Murphy, Marine Corps, head custodian at May Street Elementary
Russell Bucio, Army, custodian at May Street Elementary
Steve Malone, Navy, head custodian at Cascade Locks Elementary
Tegner Weiseth, Coast Guard, science teacher at Hood River Valley High
Tod Hilstad, Air Force, technology director
Wendy Herman, Army, district behavior support specialist
“I would also like to extend a thank you to families, because they all serve together,” said Board Vice Chair Chrissy Reitz. “It’s a big commitment, so thank you to them.” She also thanked the veterans in her family — her father, brother and father-in-law, adding, “this recognition means a lot.”
