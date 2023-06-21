CGN education file
Last Thursday, June 15, the North Wasco County School District 21 (NWCSD) School Board approved a school bond measure package of $140 million to appear on the November 2023 ballot.

The measure, which is intended for the construction of a new high school on the Wahtonka campus, was initially proposed as packages of $120-, $140-, $160- and $180 million. As previously reported by Columbia Gorge News, a Community Advisory Committee (CAC) came together to discuss factors such as “logistics of a bond, including the programing and costs, discussing local polling results, tax and timing implications ... committee members started off with the lowest bond package — $120 million — and identified what they felt were areas of priority to see if the consensus would be to stay at the lowest package or increase it to $140 million.”