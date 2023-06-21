Last Thursday, June 15, the North Wasco County School District 21 (NWCSD) School Board approved a school bond measure package of $140 million to appear on the November 2023 ballot.
The measure, which is intended for the construction of a new high school on the Wahtonka campus, was initially proposed as packages of $120-, $140-, $160- and $180 million. As previously reported by Columbia Gorge News, a Community Advisory Committee (CAC) came together to discuss factors such as “logistics of a bond, including the programing and costs, discussing local polling results, tax and timing implications ... committee members started off with the lowest bond package — $120 million — and identified what they felt were areas of priority to see if the consensus would be to stay at the lowest package or increase it to $140 million.”
Meeting a total of five times — with their last meeting taking place Jan. 10 — the consensus of the CAC was to recommend a $140 million bond for school board approval, which would allow for not only the construction of a new high school building that would meet American with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, but also allow for the upgrade of sports/athletics facilities as well as increased capacity. According to a presentation given by Jeremy Wright, of Wright Public Affairs, at Thursday’s meeting, the package would also offer expanded Career and Technical Education (CTE) programing for the high school.
The “base package” of $120 million, according to Wright, would pay for the construction of the new building on the Wahtonka campus, but not “fund the construction of additional space at the new high school for career and technical training and other educational opportunities for kids. Nor would it fund the demolition of the Wahtonka campus to create space for in-demand athletic fields.”
According to the presentation, a $130 million bond package was offered as an option to potential voters in a secondary survey of 400 potential voters within the North Wasco County School District, a package that would be similar to the $140 million dollar bond, but “would not fund the demolition of the Wahtonka campus to create space for in-demand athletic fields.”
In all cases, the bond would include improvements to the current high school building to allow it to be repurposed for other needs, such as “expanded childcare services and community programs.” According to Wright’s presentation, a bond package of $140 million would increase current tax rates by $3.12 per $1,000 of assessed home value, a package of $130 million would increase rates by $2.90 per $1000, and a package of $120 million would increase rates by $2.57 per $1,000.
The presentation, which broke down the results of the updated survey, which was conducted over the phone between May 30 and June 1, noted that overall a bond package of $120 million was considered most in favor to local voters, with a 46% yes result over 41% no, versus a 44% no result over a 43% yes result for both the $130 and $140 million dollar packages. “The reality here is that as soon as you give people that price per $1000, we actually picked up opposition,” said Wright. “There is a real price sensitivity in the community, and you’re going to have to address that … people are thinking ‘can I afford this right now?’ and they don’t know.”
Before a recommendation was made, public comment was held for community members to share their thoughts regarding the bond measure. Jared Gossman, a parent and community member, spoke about his participation in the community advisory committee, as well as his personal experience with school underfunding as a graduate of the former Wahtonka High School. “We were dropping art by the time [Wahtonka] was about to close, and being in that environment where you don’t have those opportunities to learn extra, especially when you’re craving that, it doesn’t help. I know the $120 [million] bond looked like it was more appealing, but the CTE training is going to be super important to our community,” said Gosson. “Pushing that we have that CTE option for the new school is going to be extremely important not just for the future, but even I think in landing the bond when talking to parents. So that’s just my comment is I really want to encourage the CTE to be part of this bond.”
City of The Dalles Mayor Richard Mays also gave comment regarding the bond. “I was also part of the committee that I met about five times to discuss this, and it just seems that the more you can reduce the cost, the greater the likelihood of success. Of the four categories that were listed as being negative factors. Three of them were … tied to finance. So it seems to me that if we can somehow reduce the cost by looking for opportunities to get money from other sources, the chances of it passing would be enhanced,” Mays said, noting that, when part of the committee, he inquired if the second survey results would be more favorable if potential voters knew the district was raising additional funds such as selling district owned property or through state grant funds. “The other point I raised that I don’t see, there seems to be a lack of effort to talk to the city and the county about the Google money that’s out there … I don’t know if that question was ever asked on the second survey or not, but I haven’t heard anything since I put that request, and I personally think those are critical factors.”
“So you’ve been presented the information you have before you the options to move forward with placing the bond on the measure for the $120 million, $130 and $140,” said Superintendent Carolyn Bernal to the board during the action items and discussion portion of the meeting. “You’ve seen the data that Jeremy presented tonight based on that information. Right now, the polling that was done indicates that there’s the strongest support for $120 million. That does not mean there’s not support for the other, there is,” said Bernal. “It’s going to take an immense effort either way, regardless of the amount we placed on the ballot, so we are putting forth to our view the recommendation of the $120 million, based on that seems to happen was to favor hold or support based on the polling results.”
Director Judy Richardson asked about the inquiry that Mays had made during his comment regarding additional funding and whether it was worth re-surveying potential voters should additional funding be secured to lower the tax burden. “I think it’s rare for us to receive public comment from a fellow elected, especially one with the knowledge and maybe inside knowledge that the mayor has,” Richardson said. “I don’t want to delay the bond at all, but I am curious if we were able to reduce that per property unit tax burden, would this survey come out the same or would the community want a larger bond?”
Board Chair Jose Aparicio, who is also part of the Bond Leadership Committee (BLC) along with Bernal, district Chief Financial Officer Kara Flath and district Communications Director Stephanie Bowen, noted that while the district is working on methods to secure additional funding, such as selling district owned property, there is nothing currently solidified. “It’s tough to put hypothetical out there,” said Aparicio. “We don’t want to say we’re going to get ‘X’ amount of dollars when it’s still up in the air … we are getting a lot of the things in motion, again, but they’re not being finalized. We don’t want to put them out there because they wouldn’t be quite factual, and very cognizant of the fact the information that we do share and put out there is real and factual.”
Bernal also noted that additional funding coming into the district would also need to be distributed over all facilities. “As it relates to any of the excise tax Google dollars that come into the district, I think it’s also important to remember that all of our facilities have a long list of repairs, and we would be remiss if we did not utilize those dollars to also go towards the repairs that are other buildings desperately need,” Bernal said.
Director David Jones expressed concerns over what a $120 million bond would mean for CTE programing for the new high school, to which Aparicio clarified that while scaled back, CTE programing will still be integrated into the new building. Jones also shared concerns for athletic facilities on the Wahtonka campus. “No matter where you put the building over there, there is a soccer field,” said Jones. “I don’t care if we do anything to other fields, we have one field we need to do something with. We sit around and talk about we have money we need to put into other schools ... so if we don’t do it now, it’s not going to get done.”
“I really have a hard time going for the low ball,” said Director John Nelson. “We gathered 60 people to be part of this process — which is far better than we did last time — so that the community was really involved in this whole discussion and from what I saw from that they want what we would get from $140 million … I just think we have some time and we shouldn’t just accept going for the lowest amount of money. We can work on ‘yes,’ we can change people’s minds.”
“I also agree that having the athletics there, it’s very important for children,” Director Adrian Lopez said. “I know a lot of people in the community surround themselves with sports, along with their children ... as well as having CTE there for children that choose that path in life, so I would also agree with going for a higher [amount]” said Lopez.
“It seems the general consensus is towards a $140 versus $120. [We] saw our polling numbers are less favorable to a certain percentage,” said Aparicio. “As we’ve been saying that lift will still be there. I will say that regardless of amount I think we’ve got a good amount of work and effort.”
With a motion made by Jones and seconded by Lopez, a school bond measure package of $140 million was approved to appear on the November 2023 ballot.
The entire June 15 regular meeting can be viewed on the District 21 Media channel on YouTube.
