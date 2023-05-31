Salvation Army

Many people attended the ribbon-cutting for the new Salvation Army building in The Dalles on Tuesday, May 23. In the back row, left to right, Pat Avila, Karen Escobar, Lorrie Davis, Terry Stigen, Scott McKay, Gene Parker and Chris Zukin. In the front row are Charla Kozelisky, Jodi Ferguson, Codie Carpenter, Kristen Harmon, Nancy Finerty and Major Kelly Nolan. 

 Alana Lackner photo

On Tuesday, May 23, The Dalles Salvation Army Service Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new location, located at 811 E. Second St.

The location features a food pantry that is open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-3 p.m. At their previous location, the Salvation Army supplied clients with pre-packaged boxes of food. However, this pantry is “shopping style,” meaning clients are able to come in and select food off of shelves, much like they would in a store.