On Tuesday, May 23, The Dalles Salvation Army Service Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new location, located at 811 E. Second St.
The location features a food pantry that is open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-3 p.m. At their previous location, the Salvation Army supplied clients with pre-packaged boxes of food. However, this pantry is “shopping style,” meaning clients are able to come in and select food off of shelves, much like they would in a store.
This change is part of a larger change that the Salvation Army has been working on since last summer, as they work to transition to a social services center.
The old location, which was significantly larger than their new one, had both a church and a thrift shop. In August 2022, the Salvation Army said in a press release that worship attendance had declined, but rising costs of living and population growth rates showed that social services would be essential.
All of the services the Salvation Army previously provided, including back-to-school events, holiday assistance and emergency disaster response, will still be available.
“The Salvation Army is still in The Dalles, and we are still helping our neighbors in the fight to end hunger in our community,” The Dalles Service Center Coordinator Kristen Harmon said. “We are actively seeking volunteers who want to help us help our neighbors.”
To learn more about the Salvation Army, or to make a donation or sign up to be a volunteer, visit their website at thedalles.salvationarmy.org.
