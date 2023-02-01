Beatriz Lynch - SafeSpace ED with rendering of new facility

SafeSpace Executive Director Beatriz Lynch holds a mock-up of the new SafeSpace site.

 Contributed photo

Beatriz Lynch, executive director of SafeSpace Child Advocacy Center of the Gorge, visited The Dalles City Council at their regular city council meeting Jan. 9 to talk about the organization’s role in the community as well as their upcoming projects, which include the creation of a larger, permanent center in Hood River, and a satellite location in The Dalles.

At the meeting, Lynch explained that, as the only child advocacy center in the area, any time there is an allegation that a child has been abused, the first call goes to the police, Department of Human Services, or Child Protective Services and the second goes to them. At SafeSpace, they are able to minimize the trauma a child goes through, allowing them to get everything that needs to be done, all at one time in one place, whether that’s a forensic interview or a medical exam.

SafeSpace - Interview Room rendering

A rendering of what a therapy session in the new SafeSpace building could look like.
SafeSpace - Exterior rendering

SafeSpace envisions a new center in Hood River, imaged above. 