Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
Beatriz Lynch, executive director of SafeSpace Child Advocacy Center of the Gorge, visited The Dalles City Council at their regular city council meeting Jan. 9 to talk about the organization’s role in the community as well as their upcoming projects, which include the creation of a larger, permanent center in Hood River, and a satellite location in The Dalles.
At the meeting, Lynch explained that, as the only child advocacy center in the area, any time there is an allegation that a child has been abused, the first call goes to the police, Department of Human Services, or Child Protective Services and the second goes to them. At SafeSpace, they are able to minimize the trauma a child goes through, allowing them to get everything that needs to be done, all at one time in one place, whether that’s a forensic interview or a medical exam.
SafeSpace serves five counties in the Gorge, Lynch said: Hood River, Wasco, Gilliam, Wheeler and Klickitat. At the moment, they have outgrown their current space, which, according to a press release from SafeSpace, is only 1,350-square-feet.
“It is nowhere near large enough,” Lynch said in the release. “Too often, we have a waitlist to see children. We only have enough room for one child at a time.”
According to the press release, this will change soon, as SafeSpace has purchased a 8,400-square-foot building, located at 206 Wasco Loop in Hood River, that they will be renovating, with the help of architect Jeff Dellis.
“We can finally do what we always dreamed of doing,” Lynch said. “Downstairs will be a permanent home for SafeSpace, and the upstairs will house a much-needed children’s mental health hub, with space for eight full-time therapists.”
In the new facility, SafeSpace will be able to support two children at the same time, with additional space for mental health services and community training.
SafeSpace was able to purchase the space due to a 2022 investment of $2 million from the State of Oregon, spearheaded by former Rep. Anna Williams.
SafeSpace also plans to open a satellite office in The Dalles, which will house an interview room, medical exam room and observation room for community partners.
“This plan will basically double our service capacity,” Lynch said. “We anticipate handling about 320 cases per year. Our program will be stronger, too, with on-site, bilingual mental health support in Hood River and much stronger response to the needs of children and community partners in Wasco County.”
SafeSpace is currently working on its capital campaign, for which it will need to meet its goal of $5 million in the next 18 months. It currently has $2 million to go.
Commented