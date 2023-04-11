Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Blue pinwheels cover the garden lawn next to the Hood River Library in downtown Hood River, representing children seen at SafeSpace for child abuse assessments. Also pictured is educator Kristen Uhler with volunteers.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Every year in the United States, one in seven children will experience abuse. This means that about 1,500 children in the Columbia River Gorge region experience abuse every year.
SafeSpace Children’s Advocacy Center of the Gorge brings together in one location law enforcement, child protective services, victim advocates, medical provider, and mental health, to provide the very timely, sensitive services to all child victims of abuse. SafeSpace is a community-based, child friendly, trauma informed organization that coordinates a multidisciplinary response to child abuse allegations. We provide a neutral, safe environment where children can share their experiences with a trained forensic interviewer in their own words.
There is no better time than the present to start building sturdy foundations for our children and to nurture positive childhoods across the Gorge. Future prosperity requires the healthy development of our children. Healthy brains and thriving communities are built on caring connections, strong foundations, and positive experiences. As adults, we have a stake in ensuring that our children grow up to be healthy and thriving members of our communities.
Reach out to SafeSpace to learn how you can make a difference. Either by volunteering, donating, or taking a free training on how to recognize sign of child abuse and neglect, and how to report your concerns.
When we work together to nurture positive childhoods and create equal opportunities for every child, we build a stronger future for us all. Prevention happens in partnership with our community. Go to www.SafeSpaceCAC.org to learn more.
