Safespace

Blue pinwheels cover the garden lawn next to the Hood River Library in downtown Hood River, representing children seen at SafeSpace for child abuse assessments. Also pictured is educator Kristen Uhler with volunteers.

 Contributed photo

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Every year in the United States, one in seven children will experience abuse. This means that about 1,500 children in the Columbia River Gorge region experience abuse every year.

SafeSpace Children’s Advocacy Center of the Gorge brings together in one location law enforcement, child protective services, victim advocates, medical provider, and mental health, to provide the very timely, sensitive services to all child victims of abuse. SafeSpace is a community-based, child friendly, trauma informed organization that coordinates a multidisciplinary response to child abuse allegations. We provide a neutral, safe environment where children can share their experiences with a trained forensic interviewer in their own words.

Safespace

Blue pinwheels cover the garden lawn next to the Hood River Library in downtown Hood River, representing children seen at SafeSpace for child abuse assessments. 