The area’s only nonprofit specifically serving abused children is launching a fundraising campaign to build and staff a permanent home of its own.
Since 2009, the newly-renamed SafeSpace Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of the Gorge, formerly the Columbia Gorge CAC, has rented or leased space in Hood River and in other communities it serves, according to Executive Director Beatriz Lynch, who gave an update on the campaign for the Hood River County Commissioners June 7. Under one roof, SafeSpace coordinates multiple services to abused children provided by child protective services, law enforcement, family advocates, medical experts and mental health professionals. The nonprofit serves children who have been physically or sexually abused in Hood River, Wasco, Gilliam, Wheeler, and Klickitat counties.
SafeSpace has outgrown its current 1,300-square-foot headquarters on Woods Court, off of Pacific Avenue in Hood River, Lynch said. The campaign, which officially begins in mid-July, hopes to raise an estimated $2 million in grants and community donations in the next two years to build a 4,000-square-foot building to coordinate services to children and to house additional outreach and intervention staff. Additional campaign events will be planned later this year, Lynch said.
Despite tight quarters, SafeSpace in 2019 saw 132 children and responded to 160 calls, but Lynch told Hood River County Commissioners that with outreach and additional space, the nonprofit could easily double the number of children it serves. Since 2009, SafeSpace has seen more than 800 children. She estimated that in the Gorge-area served by SafeSpace, as many as 1,500 children suffer some form of abuse each year, but many are not reported or do not get the support they need. As a front-line responder, SafeSpace staff provides one-stop services for the child including medical assessments, forensic interviews, child and family advocacy and crisis intervention services and referrals to mental health therapy.
For more information on SafeSpace and its fundraising campaign, visit www.safespacecac.org/ or its Facebook page.
