HOOD RIVER — The Hood River County School District (HRCSD) Board of Directors will vote to appoint Kelly Running as the director of special education at its Wednesday, Aug. 15 meeting. Running replaces Kelly Beard after he resigned this position in July.

Kelly Running.jpg

Kelly Running

The purpose of the special education program is to ensure equality of educational opportunity for all students. Students who qualify for special education services are assured of a Free Appropriate Public Education with specially designed instruction and related services to meet their educational needs.