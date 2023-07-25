HOOD RIVER — The Hood River County School District (HRCSD) Board of Directors will vote to appoint Kelly Running as the director of special education at its Wednesday, Aug. 15 meeting. Running replaces Kelly Beard after he resigned this position in July.
The purpose of the special education program is to ensure equality of educational opportunity for all students. Students who qualify for special education services are assured of a Free Appropriate Public Education with specially designed instruction and related services to meet their educational needs.
“Kelly is a visionary leader who always has the student’s best interests at the forefront of her decision making process,” said Anne Carloss, director of student services. “She is a tireless advocate for inclusive practices and we welcome her as the new director of special education.”
Running has served as the principal of Hood River Options Academy (HROA) since 2017. Prior to this role, she was the behavior and autism spectrum disorder specialist within HRCSD for 10 years. Running worked as a learning specialist within the Lake Oswego School District for three years. She began her career in education at Portland Public Schools, serving in various special education roles and supporting students from preschool through 12th grade.
Running earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Willamette University. She earned a Master of Science in special education from Portland State University. Running earned her administrative license from Concordia University.
“I look forward to assuming the special education role within Hood River County School District,” said Running. “My focus will continue to be supporting the learning of all students, particularly those students who do not fit the traditional model of learning.”
HRCSD will post the HROA principal position this week.
