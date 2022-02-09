THE DALLES — This year’s robotics season is shaping up to be an exciting one with two local teams advancing to the U.S. Open VEX Robotics Competition in Iowa March 28-30, according to Lu Seapy, robotics coach and STEM Educator with OSU Extension–Wasco County 4-H. Teams Irrelevant and System Overload will represent The Dalles High School and Wasco County 4-H in the national competition in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Gorge robotics students recently competed against 63 teams from across Oregon in the Sandy Robotics Tournament. The event required middle and high school students to execute the 2021-2022 VEX Robotics Competition game, Tipping Point, which is played by capturing mobile goals, stacking rings on posts, balancing goals and robots on elevated platforms.
Team Irrelevant, made up of seniors Angel Garcia, Abijah Patterson, Theo Sandoz and Makayla Williamson, placed third in the Sandy Tournament and then two days later earned the Tournament Championship award at the North Marion tournament.
Team System Overload, made up of sophomores Ian Castaneda, Jack McAllister, and Colin Schecter, earned the invitation to nationals through their Excellence Award win at the tournament in Dufur.
“Representing the region in the National Championship is a huge honor,” Seapy said. More than 110 teams from across the U.S. will compete in the event.
“It’s exciting that our students from The Dalles will have this opportunity to compete with top teams and meet with STEM professionals from across the country,” she said.
Both teams are tasked with raising $12,000 to fund the travel costs of the competition. Individuals or businesses wishing to contribute to the team’s bid to the national championship can email Charles Webber charles.webber@nwasco.k12.or.us or call Seapy at 541-298-4004.
Commented