Columbia Riverkeeper’s Board of Directors announced the appointment of a new member, Portland-based Carlos Marroquin. Columbia Riverkeeper’s volunteer board of directors oversees the organization’s advocacy goals and policies, finances, and public relations.
“We are thrilled to welcome Carlos Marroquin to our board of directors. His exceptional expertise and proven track record in activism make him a valuable addition to the team,” said Lauren Goldberg, executive director for Columbia Riverkeeper. “Carlos helped found and lead Comunidades, a Columbia River Gorge-based social and environmental justice organization, which Columbia Riverkeeper fiscally sponsors. His enthusiasm for working at the intersection of social and environmental justice advances Columbia Riverkeeper’s vision to unite communities to fight for clean water and our climate.”
Commented