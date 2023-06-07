The largest swallow in North America, the Purple Martin, is rare here in the eastern Gorge but a noted Portland Audubon birder heard, and then spotted, a pair of Purple Martins last spring near the mouth of Chenoweth Creek. Word of the sighting resulted in a coordinated effort by local volunteers to provide lodging for these songful migrants. Since most Purple Martins nest in boxes specifically designed for them, two pole-mounted nest boxes were recently constructed and installed just across the Riverfront Trail from the Columbia Veterinary Hospital at 4330 River Trail Way. Almost immediately after the nesting boxes were put up, several Purple Martins began checking them out (see photo). It is yet to be determined if the nesting boxes are being occupied, but a thrill to think they may yet host nesting pairs.
The best time to see and hear the Purple Martins is the early morning. The birds’ nest near water as their diet is almost exclusively insects procured in flight, dragonflies being a favorite. In fact, they also get their water on the wing, scooping from the surface in flight.
To spot Purple Martins, binoculars and alert ears are helpful. The adult male, being bluish-black in color, can be mistaken for the ubiquitous European Starling but a notably faster wing beat and a slight notch in their tail set them apart.
The remarkable variety in song and calls are described in David Sibley’s Field Guide to Birds of Western North America, 2016, 2nd edition, as “a low-pitched, rich, liquid gurgling.” Calls are “melodious, rich, low whistles; most common being a rich, descending cherr; also, harsh, buzzy or rattling calls are made when alarmed.”
Patience is rewarded while looking and listening for Purple Martins at the mouth of Chenoweth Creek, a birding “hot spot” for many other species of birds, including a nesting pair of Ospreys occupying the pole-mounted nesting platform right across the trail from the Purple Martins.
“Nature is not a place to visit. It is home.” — Gary Snyder
