Cody McNeil and Cole Miller review the 61-mile course on May 6 at the Wasco County Fairgrounds.

TYGH VALLEY — On May 6, the Ride the Rapids event helped raise funds and awareness for the new Deschutes River Athletic Complex (DRAC). Michael Bergmann, founder of IncubatorU Consulting, partnered with Hood To Coast and the Maupin Area Chamber Endowment to organize the annual bike ride series that was headquartered at the Wasco County Fairgrounds. This year is the second year they have organized the event, but last year’s series was canceled due to weather and logistical issues.

Cole Miller with Hood To Coast (HTC) was on the ground registering, directing and assisting riders with questions.

Riders pass along Sherar’s Falls on the Deschutes during the Ride the Rapids event.
Riders during the Ride the Rapids event.
