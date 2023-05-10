Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
TYGH VALLEY — On May 6, the Ride the Rapids event helped raise funds and awareness for the new Deschutes River Athletic Complex (DRAC). Michael Bergmann, founder of IncubatorU Consulting, partnered with Hood To Coast and the Maupin Area Chamber Endowment to organize the annual bike ride series that was headquartered at the Wasco County Fairgrounds. This year is the second year they have organized the event, but last year’s series was canceled due to weather and logistical issues.
Cole Miller with Hood To Coast (HTC) was on the ground registering, directing and assisting riders with questions.
“I love it out here,” said Miller, an employee of HTC and resident of Portland.
More than 50 riders signed up to cycle one of three different courses. Riders could choose from 20, 39 and 61-mile routes through Tygh Valley and central Wasco County.
The short and medium distance riders hit the road by heading west out of the fairgrounds and through the hills going past White River Falls. They continued along Sherars Bridge Highway until they met up with an access road and rode 9 more miles into Maupin and past the DRAC. While the 20-mile riders finished up in Maupin, the longer distances started going west around Pine Hollow and through Wamic. They continued past the fairgrounds and on through Maupin before wrapping up back where they started.
The event was created to bring attention to the DRAC project building a world class track and field facility. The project has come a long way since its start in 2019. Last year, Bergmann and project workers were able to finish laying the track surface and held the first track meet at the venue since the total reconstruction of the track.
Well connected to other track and field programs in the state, Bregmann was able to get hurdles and jumping pits donated. Scappoose and Jesuit High Schools donated 60 hurdles and two new high jump pits and standards.
“We were able to tap into a perfectly good product that was being underutilized,” said Bregmann.
He added that the project is still looking to secure another $5-$7 million more in funds to fully complete his vision for a new multifaceted venue. Until then, Wasco County athletes will have a new place to run, jump, throw and compete thanks to Bregmann and many other community members across the state.
