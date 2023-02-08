The City of White Salmon plans to implement proposed improvements to Rheingarten Park later this year, according to a scope of work and fee proposal prepared by Cameron McCarthy, the consulting firm chosen by the city to conduct the recently adopted six-year parks improvement plan.

At White Salmon City Council’s Jan. 18 meeting, councilors approved a contract extension with Cameron McCarthy to provide the design, as well as the development of bid specifications and management of the construction for the park improvements. The scope of work includes the replacement of the Rheingarten Park playground as well as construction of a splashpad and pollinator garden.