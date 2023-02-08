The City of White Salmon plans to implement proposed improvements to Rheingarten Park later this year, according to a scope of work and fee proposal prepared by Cameron McCarthy, the consulting firm chosen by the city to conduct the recently adopted six-year parks improvement plan.
At White Salmon City Council’s Jan. 18 meeting, councilors approved a contract extension with Cameron McCarthy to provide the design, as well as the development of bid specifications and management of the construction for the park improvements. The scope of work includes the replacement of the Rheingarten Park playground as well as construction of a splashpad and pollinator garden.
City councilors approved an additional $47,922 towards the services, amending the $63,778 contract with Cameron McCarthy for the preparation of the 2022 park plan.
The consulting firm estimated that the playground replacement would cost $387,500, while the splash pad is estimated at $68,900, and the pollinator garden at $22,300.
According to a staff report, the funding for the contract extension comes from the municipal capital improvement fund, which would also be the source of the funding for the park’s improvements. The improvements were identified as a council priority for the year, and were included in the six-year capital improvement plan adopted by the city in 2022.
Cameron McCarthy’s Scope of Work document, submitted to the city Dec. 14 and published in the Jan. 18 council packet, identified the possibility of the work on the Rheingarten Park being split into two phases of construction.
Councilor Jim Ransier voiced his preference that the work be completed in one phase to save costs.
“I want it to be in a single phase, not in multiple phases, for efficiency and cost, and it sounds like the way it’s currently written, the design and engineering will happen in one single activity,” he said.
The new contract will expire Dec. 31, and staff said they will seek council authorization to go out to bid later in the winter or early spring.
Also approved at the Jan. 18 meeting was a scope of work document that authorizes contractors Anderson Perry to draw up design and construction engineering documents related to the city’s SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system, which has had multiple recent issues leading to false readings at the Buck Creek monitoring station. City councilors approved a $102,000 contract extension for the pre-construction work.
