Lyle School District board of directors approved a replacement enrichment levy to appear on the Feb. 14 special election ballot. The current levy will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.

Voters will be asked to vote on a measure to continue local levy support for district operations. This is a replacement levy, not a new tax. If passed by voters, the district will collect no more than $700,000 in 2024, 2025, and again in 2026.