Lyle School District board of directors approved a replacement enrichment levy to appear on the Feb. 14 special election ballot. The current levy will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
Voters will be asked to vote on a measure to continue local levy support for district operations. This is a replacement levy, not a new tax. If passed by voters, the district will collect no more than $700,000 in 2024, 2025, and again in 2026.
This is the same amount approved by voters since 2019. At that time, the district indicated that collections would not exceed $700,000 each year, and likely would be less. The district collected $653,473.65 in 2022, and estimates 2023 collection at approximately $658,765.
What will the proposed levy cost the average property owner?
If the replacement levy is approved this February, property owners will pay an estimated $1.36 per thousand of the property’s assessed value in 2024, $1.29 per thousand in 2025, and $1.19 per thousand in 2026.
Taxes collected in 2024 on a property valued at $325,000, an estimated total tax rate of $1.36 will equal an estimated $36.83 per month, or approximately $9.20 per week.
The tax rate may still change further depending on property valuations and additional changes to the state’s school funding laws, but the district’s total local tax collection, if approved by voters, cannot be any higher than $700,000, and is likely to be less.
“We are focused on using the local dollars to make the most impact in our students’ educational experience,” said a press release.
Local levy dollars make up about 14% of the district’s general fund budget. The levy funds salaries for staff members like classroom teachers and paraeducators; extracurricular activities like athletics; music, art, classroom supplies; salaries for coaches, and bus service outside of what the state funds.
Note: Funds from the sale of the Dallesport building can only be used for capital projects, not the education programming costs that the levy funds. Dallesport building sale funds will be used to replace the school’s HVAC and for roofing repairs.
The levy dollars will continue local support for programs that inspire many of our students to work hard in school, such as athletics and career and technical education (previously called vocational education).
Watch for more information on the district website, www.lyleschools.org. For more information, call the district office at 509-365-2191.
Exemptions from taxes may be available to certain homeowners. To determine if you qualify, call the Klickitat County Assessor at 509-773-3715.
Commented