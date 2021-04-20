Tuesday, April 27 is the last day to register to vote in the May 18 special district election.
Citizens can register to vote or change their political party affiliation for the upcoming election through April 27. Oregon residents are encouraged to participate by registering or updating their current voter information.
Visit the Wasco County Elections or Hood River County web page to find links to register online, or go to www.oregonvotes.gov.
You can also download and print a paper registration to mail or turn in at your county clerk’s office.
The Wasco County Courthouse is located at 511 Washington St., Suite 201 in The Dalles. Call the elections office at 541-506-2530 if you need assistance.
Hood River County residents can contact the Hood River County Courthouse, or call 541-386-1442 to schedule an appointment. The Hood River County Courthouse is located at 601 State St., Hood River.
Abril 27 es el ultimo día para registrarse para las elecciones especiales de distrito de mayo
El martes, abril 28 es el ultimo día para que los ciudadanos se registren para votar o cambien su afiliación a un partido politico para las próximas elecciones especiales de distrito de mayo. Se anima a todos los residentes Del condado de Wasco a participar registrándose o actualizando su información de votante actual. Visite la página web de elecciones Del condado de Wasco (www.co.wasco.or.us/departments/clerk/voter_registration_and_absentee_ballots.php) para encontrar enlaces para registrarse en línea o visite www.oregonvotes.gov. También puede descargar e imprimir un registro en papel para enviarlo por correo o entregarlo en la oficina del secretario del Condado de Wasco County.
La oficina Del secretario Del condado está localizada en la corte de Wasco County:
511 Washington Street, Suite 201, The Dalles, OR 97058
Si necesita asistencia, llame a la oficina de elecciones al 541-506-2530.
