The American Civil Liberty Union of Oregon is representing a 32-year-old man in a federal lawsuit claiming the man’s civil rights were violated by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, Washington County and NORCOR, the regional jail in The Dalles operated by Wasco, Hood River, Sherman and Gilliam counties.
The suit was filed in U.S. District Court, District of Oregon, Portland Division, by Abel Tovar Hernandez Dec. 10, according to court documents. According to a press release from Oregon ACLU, Hernandez was born in Mexico. When he was 10 months old, he moved to the United States with his father, a U.S. citizen, and has lived here ever since.
Hernandez has been a U.S. citizen since April 2000 and was granted a passport and social security card, according to the press release.
In March 2020, Hernandez alleges he was houseless and was arrested for taking a pair of socks from a department store. After serving a short sentence for a probation violation at the Washington County Jail, he was told he was being released to his mother, who was waiting for him outside.
However, instead of taking him to the normal exit, jail officials handed him over to two Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who were waiting in the jail’s sally port.
The ICE agents arrested Hernandez, transported him to NORCOR in The Dalles, “mocked him along the way, then handed him over to the NORCOR’s custody,” the release states. For two days, jail officials imprisoned Toval (Hernandez) on behalf of ICE until his attorney was finally able to get him free.
Court documents state that “as a result of his wrongful detention and threatened deportation, Mr. Hernandez has experienced anxiety, fearfulness, worry, depression, and other emotional distress, which have made it difficult for him to find suitable employment or carry-on routine tasks. As a result of his detention, (Hernandez) reasonably worries that he will be wrongfully detained again and that he will not be able to live freely as a U.S. citizen.”
According to Oregon ACLU, Oregon has a long-standing sanctuary law that prohibits local government resources and entities from being used to help ICE. Furthermore, ACLU stated, both the Oregon and United States constitutions protect everyone, regardless of their citizenship status, from unreasonable seizures.
The federal case seeks to hold Washington County, NORCOR, and ICE accountable for violating the rights protected by these essential laws, the ACLU statement said.
