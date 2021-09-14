Drivers seeking to cross into Washington on the Highway 197 bridge in The Dalles were detoured east to the Maryhill Bridge in Biggs Thursday evening through Monday morning. The long drive offered some dramatic views on Friday evening as the sun set over the Columbia Hills above Browns Island on the Columbia River east of Dallesport.
Recommended for you
- MENTAL HEALTH CLINICIAN NORCOR
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- QUALITY IMPROVEMENT COORDINATOR/ RN
- Legal Assistant Needed
- Hiring Special Education Paraeducators - Mill A School
- COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER Emergency Management
- Vacasa needs housekeepers in the Columbia Gorge!
- LEGAL ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT I
- CGCC is HIRING! Columbia
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- FBI alerts TD Google to threat
- Hospital crisis intensifies in Gorge; emergency care resources stretched
- A story of survival: A COVID-19 Survivor speaks of hair loss, anxiety, insomnia and PTSD
- Judge sides with Songer in cougar lawsuit
- Deaths and services, Sept. 8, 2021 edition
- Gorge Local — In Business: Former Hood River Distiller takes non-alcoholic approach to spirits
- Local group puts together care packages for healthcare workers
- Obituary: William (Bill) Johnson
- Obituary: Darel Franklin
- Obituary: Harley “Bud” Earl
Images
Videos
Latest News
- The Bridge of the Gods to be posted for 11 Tons through October
- Wasco County receives grant to help fund National Scenic Area planning
- WAGAP Food bank closes temporarily
- Virtual implementation saves Wasco county thousands
- Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center selected for year 2 of national project
- Kegler's Corner: Leagues begin
- The Dalles Kiwanis ‘stuff the bus’
- East Fork Irrigation District welcomes new district manager
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.