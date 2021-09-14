Highway 197 bridge

 Mark B. Gibson photo

Drivers seeking to cross into Washington on the Highway 197 bridge in The Dalles were detoured east to the Maryhill Bridge in Biggs Thursday evening through Monday morning. The long drive offered some dramatic views on Friday evening as the sun set over the Columbia Hills above Browns Island on the Columbia River east of Dallesport.