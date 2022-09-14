The Red Cross Cascades Region is currently supporting two evacuation shelters in Oregon. Trained volunteers are on hand to provide evacuees with food, water and a safe place to sleep.
You can find up-to-date information and alerts about an emergency in your area and shelter locations by downloading the Red Cross Emergency App. It’s free and available to both iPhone and Android users.
The Red Cross urges everyone to be prepared for wildfire.
• Gather your family or household members and delegate responsibilities.
• Prepare an information kit with important documents like medical, banking and insurance records.
• Save a list of emergency numbers on every cellphone.
• Plan ahead for your pets and livestock.
• Identify a place to meet in case you are separated.
• Plan and practice several evacuation routes from your neighborhood.
If an evacuation is imminent:
• Tune in to local radio and television stations for updated information.
• Limit exposure to smoke and dust.
• Turn on exterior lights.
• Remove flammable items from decks and porches.
• Open gates for animals that cannot be evacuated.
• Connect a hose to an outside spigot, mark water sources on your property, and leave a ladder for firefighters.
• Put your emergency kit in your car. Evacuate as soon as the order is given. Don’t delay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.