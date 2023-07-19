HOOD RIVER — The Oregon Housing Stability Council approved $103.5 million in Local Innovation Fast Track (LIFT) funding to go to 10 affordable housing developments across the state.
Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) will provide 646 additional homes with these developments for individuals and households living on low incomes. Half of the funded projects will be built in rural communities and half in urban areas.
The Rand Road Affordable Housing project in Hood River will receive $15.1 million.
OHCS received a total of 23 applications, with 10 projects receiving funding recommendation. Special consideration was given to developments that serve communities affected by the 2020 Labor Day Wildfires and those who have a Qualified Culturally Specific Organization on the development team, said a press release.
“Lack of affordable housing is a top concern for many people across the state and we must continue to pursue measurable progress. These investments will help improve the futures and quality of life for thousands of Oregonians in rural and urban areas of the state,” said OHCS Director Andrea Bell. “We are grateful to Governor Kotek and the Oregon legislature for having the foresight to invest in the LIFT program. Together we recognize that investments in safe, affordable housing are also investments in communities where everyone can thrive.”
