The Rand Road Affordable Housing project

The Rand Road Affordable Housing project will receive $15.1 million in Local Innovation Fast Track (LIFT) funding.

 CGN file photo

HOOD RIVER — The Oregon Housing Stability Council approved $103.5 million in Local Innovation Fast Track (LIFT) funding to go to 10 affordable housing developments across the state.

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) will provide 646 additional homes with these developments for individuals and households living on low incomes. Half of the funded projects will be built in rural communities and half in urban areas.