HOOD RIVER — Volunteer with the Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District and City of Hood River in July for Puncturevine pulling events at the Waterfront.
Puncturevine, also known as goathead, is a noxious weed that has made its way into Hood River County. It can be found in sunny, dry, rocky locations such as roadsides or gravel parking lots. This invasive weed forms a dense mat with sharp and spiny seed heads. The seeds spread easily when they become embedded in footwear and vehicle tires. They are extremely sharp and cause damage by easily puncturing bike tires, inflatable rafts, or dog paws.
