City of The Dalles Codes Enforcement is addressing properties with puncture vine, commonly known as goat head, in violation of The Dalles Municipal Code.
City codes enforcement officer advises property owners to not mow or use a weed trimmer to remove puncture vine as it will spread seeds and increase growth of this noxious vegetation.
When removing puncture vine, dig up plants carefully, bag them carefully and dispose of them in the trash. Spraying with chemical control for puncture vine will reduce spreading.
