CGN education file
Photo by Kimberly Farmer on Unsplash

HOOD RIVER — Elementary and middle school Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and Hood River Valley High School Booster Club volunteers were honored at the Hood River County School Board meeting held March 8 at Mid Valley Elementary in Odell.

During the “Recognition and Good News” portion of the meeting, Human Resources Director Catherine Dalbey highlighted the fundraising and other projects these groups undertake to support their schools in addition to meeting once a month to share ideas and resources.