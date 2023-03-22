HOOD RIVER — Elementary and middle school Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and Hood River Valley High School Booster Club volunteers were honored at the Hood River County School Board meeting held March 8 at Mid Valley Elementary in Odell.
During the “Recognition and Good News” portion of the meeting, Human Resources Director Catherine Dalbey highlighted the fundraising and other projects these groups undertake to support their schools in addition to meeting once a month to share ideas and resources.
“They’re learning from each other and sharing what’s worked at one school and another school,” she said. “They are also partnering with some local experts with nonprofits in helping them with their bookkeeping and the dos and don’ts of PTOs, and also building relationships with the Family Engagement Specialists and teams.”
She added that, because of these groups, parents can engage with their children’s schools starting at the PreK level and on through high school.
Board Vice Chair Chrissy Reitz said she got her start with the Westside PTO; the Gorge Kids Triathlon (a district-wide fundraiser that ran from 2011-2019 and of which she was a founding member) started “because we recognized the inequity that was in PTOs. So I am just beyond excited that we are now working together to support kids all over our district.”
Board Member Brandi Sheppard echoed the sentiment, saying, “I think that’s fantastic and a way to get families to get to different schools, checking them out and visiting and getting to know all the schools in the district.”
Board Chair Corinda Hankins Elliott said she also got her start with the May Street PTO. At that time, when the district was having to make cuts.
“At that time, we didn’t have a lot of stuff; we had lost PE and music and all of these really amazing things for our kids and our PTO was trying to figure out how to try to get that back. That’s how the triathlon came in … I’m really happy that our school district’s been able to bring back so many of those things and that now you actually get to raise money for more fun stuff or even better stuff instead of just focusing on PE and music.”
The board gave the volunteers a round of applause following the presentation.
