OLYMPIA — In the coming months, Washington State will face an elevated risk of wildfires. According to a report completed by Challenge Seattle, an alliance of CEOs from 22 of the region’s largest employers led by former Washington State Gov. Christine Gregoire, 4.6 million acres have burned in Washington since 2015. That’s the size of King and Snohomish Counties combined.
The SFMO is joining with Challenge Seattle by asking for your help in preventing mega-wildfires by utilizing these five actions:
