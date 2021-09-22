Counties in east Oregon have completed the area’s second “Lemonade Run,” which provides free clothes to local foster children.
Project lemonade ( www.projectlemonadepdx.org) is a Portland-based organization that has a goal to clothe children in care. Six years ago, a group of community members came together and created a pop-up store for foster youth to shop for free and called it Project Lemonade. The goal was to send foster youth back-to-school with self-esteem and confidence, knowing they looked just like every other kid on the playground.
Since then, Project Lemonade has provided children in care with the latest in clothing styles and fashion. Any resource (foster) parent can make an appointment to go to the Lloyd Center in Portland to set up a shopping date for their children in care.
The distance from Eastern Oregon to Portland is a determining factor when it comes to shopping for children. To plan the trip and return home means being gone for a minimum of six hours.
District 9 and 12 Resource Parent Recruitment and Retention Champion Marvin Hamilton reached out to Project Lemonade about doing a mass order for his two districts — which span Wasco, Hood River, Sherman, Gilliam, Wheeler, Umatilla and Morrow counties.
He proposed picking up the items in Portland at the Lloyd Center and delivering the clothing items to the case workers, who would then deliver the items to the children in care in Eastern Oregon.
There were two runs made from Portland to Eastern Oregon. The first, this May, was a trial run to see how it would work for the families to order the clothes and have “Project Lemonade” do the shopping for the children. An order form was completed by each family with great detail of the sizes and what colors and styles they like to wear. Fifty-two individual bags of clothing (for 52 children) were picked up and delivered to the children in care.
For the second run, held on Sept. 14, Project Lemonade changed their online ordering form to reflect Eastern Oregon and made it more accessible for the families to complete an order for pick up.
“Project lemonade is all about clothing children who are going back to school,” said Hamilton. “They wanted this run to be especially full and recruited help to shop for the children. The Portland Timbers and Thorns came to Project Lemonade and helped fill all the orders of the children in care for Eastern Oregon. A total of 89 bags of clothing (for 89 children) were shopped for by the teams with a smile on their face. Project Lemonade has been a great supporter of children in care and has gone through great efforts to fill the orders of all the children on the east end of the state.”
•••
There is great need of resource parents in the Wasco, Hood River, Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler county area, said Hamilton. If you have an interest in being a resource parent, call 1-800-331-0503.
Commented