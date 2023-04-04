National Public Health Week, April 3-9, is an opportunity for North Central Public Health District (NCPHD) to highlight new programs to protect public health.

New this year is a free tobacco cessation program, available to any member of the public age 18 or older. It offers not only free cessation counseling, but also free nicotine replacement therapy, such as gum, lozenges or patches. Check it out and sign up at www.ncphd.org/tobacco-programs, or call 541-506-2609, or email neitac@ncphd.org to sign up.