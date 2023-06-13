Carbon costs, lack of storage drive price fluctuations
WHITE SALMON — Klickitat County PUD electricity customers will see rate increases and new meters in the coming years, according to an annual report presented to the Bingen City Council during their June 6 council meeting.
“It’s been an interesting year,” suggested Jim Smith, general manager, Klickitat County PUD. “We did a lot of planning for what’s coming, and a lot of change is coming, especially related to carbon and climate goals.”
Much of that planning involved finding ways to deal with rapidly rising energy prices on the West coast, and as a result the PUD in October will begin buying back addition power from Bonneville, the current price about $70 per unit, to reduce purchase on the open market. “We know what the cost will be, and we can try to manage those costs,” Smith said.
The net result, with all costs and predictions rolled into average rate increase, will be around 4%, Smith said; 3% of that reflects power costs. “We buy 80% of our power from the Bonneville Power Administration. Most is hydro power, some nuclear, and some is purchased on the open exchange,” Smith said. Looking forward, a 3% increases will be likely through the multi-year contract with the increased stability.
Much of the price fluctuations are related to carbon emission goals.
Regulations are changing, starting now and going forward, so that if you buy a block of power from the open market, it is considered coal, in respect to how it is treated for carbon emissions.
“So what that has done, is over the last 20 years the Bonneville pricing has been relatively stable. Costs through Bonneville were around $25 per unit or kilowatt.
“As it stands today, that is no longer $25, that is $70 to $90 (per unit),” Smith said.
“Markets are very aggressive,” he added. “On the supply side, we have no new natural gas coming in, and retiring coal plants. On the load side, we have a lot more power usage per household.
“So what we are seeing now is a marketplace where supplies are shrinking, even as the loads are growing,” Smith explained.
Timing will be part of he solution, and the Klickitat County PUD is among those electricity providers testing and installing new customer meters that allow energy users, and energy providers, to add a third component to the load/usage equation, that of time.
Electricity providers plan around “peak loading,” which is the highest average load a customer needs available. In Klickitat County, that average load is 5 to 7 kilowatts. Twenty year load maps are made specific for each electrical substation in the district to help check and monitor needs. That load mapping is changing, and the PUD is working to understand and predict those changes.
In rural areas like Klickitat County, if available electricity is insufficient, voltage drops, Smith said. Some have already been installed and tested, and new meters throughout the PUD are anticipated to be installed by next spring, are helping establish those data points.
The meters will also allow for pricing to fluctuate based on when the most power is available, the price dropping during when the load is high and the usage low. For example, solar power generation is greatest during daytime hours, wind varies through days and season and climate impacts hydro generation.
There is a lot of wind and solar in Klickitat County and the PUD owns and operates both wind and solar systems, but Smith warned that the ability to integrate those into the power supply is becoming limited. “We’ve connected 900 megawatts of wind power to the power grid. We are very active in that renewable world.
“The issue that we are running into though, is that at some point the system can’t integrate more wind or solar without adding either battery storage or some other type of energy storage. And without that, we are seeing power prices just go crazy.”
In August the market saw a peak of $220, and it blew out the carbon allotments.
It’s the same for the whole west coast, he added. “California has started selling power to us. Power prices on the west coasts were higher than California — I just about fell out of my chair; that has never happened and I never expected that to happen.”
In the meantime, electrical usage is increasing and stresses within the local system, Smith said. For example, an estimated 1,300 electric vehicles are anticipated in the area, with the equivalent electrical usage of 1,000 homes.
Actual rate changes will be percentage based, and rolled out over time as the cost of providing power is bundled into a single percentage increase, and the new meters should allow customers to save money by reducing electricity usage during the peaks, and using their power when the greatest amount of power is available.
Metering a rate structure will be part of future solutions, but Smith noted that although people may complain about their bill, the want the power as well to meet their power needs. “You pay on your account, and you pay for the power you use.”
Smith added that planning rules do require new homes and businesses constructed in PUD district have to pay the cost of upgrading electrical utility connections, which is also helping to increase the districts ability to handle the growth in electrical load or demand.
