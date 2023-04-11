On Monday, April 10, City of The Dalles Public Works will be begin work on pothole repair on W. 10th between Walnut Street and the city limit. Phase 1 of the project will be grinding out the old pavement. Phase 2 will be patching back new asphalt. This extensive pothole repair project is expected to be completed by April 20, weather permitting.

Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each scheduled work day. Lane closures will be in effect on W. 10th Street throughout the day. Intersections, business and residential access will be partially closed all day in each work area and opened to all motor vehicle traffic at the end of the day. Motor vehicles and bicyclists will be detoured to adjacent side streets.