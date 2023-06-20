HOOD RIVER — The Port of Hood River is seeking two members for the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) which advises the port commission on issues at the Ken Jernstedt Airfield and is asked to provide input on planning, development, and other airport related items. The AAC is made up of seven members of the public, as well as the fixed based operator, WAAAM, and two port commissioners. Members serve three-year terms and must be approved by the commission.
To apply to serve on the AAC, send the following information to the Port by either email or U.S. Mail no later than June 30: Your name, address, email, phone, background, any pertinent experience, a list of any community activities and a statement of why you would like to serve on the committee.
Commented