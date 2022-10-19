The Port of Hood River’s Hood River Marina boat launch is undergoing an upgrade to the boat launch and replacement of the guest dock floats. The boat launch will be closed through Oct. 31. As part of the Boat Launch Floats and Ramp project, crews with local contractor Blair Simpson are working to remove and dispose of the old floats which connect the ramp to the docks at the boat launch on the east side of the marina. The transient guest docks will remain, while the floats are to be replaced. The project is primarily funded by the Oregon State Marine Board (OSMB). Total cost for replacement is $236,990. In June 2021, the OSMB awarded the port a grant worth $132,300 for installation and the port will cover the remaining $104,690.
Port selects contractor for rope replacement
In February, the port entered an agreement with engineers from Wiss, Janey, Elstner and Associates to conduct a second rope inspection on the lift span of the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge. Engineers concluded that inspections should be done every six months since the original inspection. Their most recent examination found no further deterioration; however, a full replacement of the wire ropes is recommended by the engineers.
On Sept. 1 the port advertised a bid for contractors to replace the lift span ropes. Those bids were due Oct. 4 and port facilities director Jon Mann announced their intent to award the contract with Hamilton Construction Company for a lump sum of $1,119,250. The port cannot officially offer a contract until the required protest period has passed — which expired on Oct. 14.
