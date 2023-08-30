Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge

Tolls will increase to cross the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge as of Sept. 1.

 Noah Noteboom photo

HOOD RIVER — As the Port of Hood River prepares for the toll increase that will go into effect on Sept. 1, they continue to identify areas where they can cut back expenditures and increase revenue once they no longer receive money from bridge tolls. In April, the port board of commissioners passed Resolution No. 2022-23-11, which sets June 30, 2028, as the cutoff date for collecting toll money from the bridge.

As for the toll increase, base rates for passenger vehicles will increase for cash-paying customers, going from $2 to $3.50 per crossing. Bridge users who have signed up for the port’s prepaid tolling system, BreezeBy, will see an increase of $0.75 per crossing rate going from $1-$1.75 per crossing for two-axle vehicles. Toll rates depend on vehicle class with large trucks, RVs, and trailers paying $4 per axle for cash customers and $3 per axle with BreezeBy.