HOOD RIVER — As the Port of Hood River prepares for the toll increase that will go into effect on Sept. 1, they continue to identify areas where they can cut back expenditures and increase revenue once they no longer receive money from bridge tolls. In April, the port board of commissioners passed Resolution No. 2022-23-11, which sets June 30, 2028, as the cutoff date for collecting toll money from the bridge.
As for the toll increase, base rates for passenger vehicles will increase for cash-paying customers, going from $2 to $3.50 per crossing. Bridge users who have signed up for the port’s prepaid tolling system, BreezeBy, will see an increase of $0.75 per crossing rate going from $1-$1.75 per crossing for two-axle vehicles. Toll rates depend on vehicle class with large trucks, RVs, and trailers paying $4 per axle for cash customers and $3 per axle with BreezeBy.
The increase comes after public input, commission discussions and a recommendation from the Hood River White Salmon Bridge Authority (HRWSBA), citing the need to raise $75-$150 million in local toll revenue to complete the funding package for construction of the replacement bridge. One hundred percent of the new toll revenue will be paid out to a separate Bi-State Replacement Fund to be used solely for building up cash reserves required for a federal construction loan.
At the Aug. 15 regular board of commissioners meeting, FORTH Senior Project Manager Kelly Yearick and Economist for the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Christine Holland presented on the car-sharing pilot program in Hood River. The CRuSE project is wrapping up and Yearick discussed objectives such as finalizing financial models and disseminating results for use on other projects in rural communities.
“This is a pilot project designed to run for three years and for the outcome of it to understand the barriers to implementing a program like this in a community like yours,” Yearick said.
The program was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, who spent approximately $816,000 on capital and operating expenses. Despite the sizable investment, they program only generated $4,266 in revenue on 476 total bookings from 97 registered users. The vehicles were removed from the locations at the end of June and returned to their respective dealerships.
The port discussed where they stood financially at the end of the fiscal year on June 30. Finance Director Debbie Smith-Wagar reported an additional 83,000 bridge crossings this fiscal year, but revenue increased just 0.37% or $22,067.
Capital outlay for a few port properties was well below budget, mostly due to projects that were budgeted but not completed. Projects not finished in this fiscal year will be included in the next fiscal year’s budget. One example was the bridge lift span wire rope replacement project, which was delayed due to fabrication and supply chain issues. That project is expected to take place in October after harvest season wraps up.
Other projects that were not completed include underwater pier work, new fuel tanks at the Ken Jernstedt Airfield and continued development of the Lower Hanel Mill property in Odell. Smith-Wagar pointed out that approximately $1.5 million dedicated to Lot 1 development went unused. According to the meeting memo, that work was delayed “as the future of the property is reassessed.” The port’s financial statement audit is scheduled for Sept. 11, 2023.
Commented