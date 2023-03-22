Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
From left to right, Bi-State Working Group board members Catherine Kiewit, Jake Anderson, Marla Keethler and Paul Blackburn listen to port commissioners in regard to the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge Replacement project on March 7.
HOOD RIVER — On Tuesday, March 7, the Port of Hood River and the Bi-State Working Group held a joint work session to discuss the results of a Washington State Transportation Commission tolling study and a potential toll increase to build reserve funds for the new bridge.
The tolling study results will be used to determine multiple scenarios and impacts on the financial outlook on building the new bridge. Members of the Bi-State Working Group (BSWG) include Catherine Kiewit, mayor, City of Bingen; Mike Fox, commissioner, Port of Hood River; Marla Keethler, mayor, City of White Salmon; Paul Blackburn, mayor, City of Hood River; Jake Anderson, commissioner, Klickitat County; and Arthur Babitz, commissioner, Hood River County.
“We’ve taken on the task of determining what would be a reasonable toll increase that we think is needed in order to appropriately build up reserves and finance the bridge project,” said Keethler.
Although the BSWG did not officially recommend a toll increase, Keethler said the port should start thinking about the “bigger picture.”
HNTB Project Director Michael Shannon explained that funding for the project will come from four sources: The Oregon and Washington legislatures, federal grants, and local money. The project is looking to secure $125 million from each state and $200 million in federal money.
Oregon Senate Bill 431 would appropriate $125 million to the project and was sponsored by Sen. Daniel Bonham along with Rep. Jeff Helfrich.
“In the best case scenario, if we get the money from each state and the feds, that will leave us with a roughly $70 million gap,” said Shannon. “We are looking to fill that through TIFIA loans.”
TIFIA (Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act) loans provide credit assistance in the form of direct loans, loan guarantees, and lines of credit. To be eligible for these potential lines of credit, the project, governed by the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Authority, must have reserves of $20 million or more.
The State of Washington has dedicated $75 million to the project through the Move Ahead Washington bill (ESSB 5974). Shannon says the project will benefit from $15 million this year, $30 million in 2024 and the remaining $30 million in 2025.
“This will allow us to move forward with getting our contractor and final designer on board,” said Shannon.
Following the joint work session, Hood River City Manager Abigail Elder and City Council President and Urban Renewal Agency Chair Mark Zanmiller presented to the port commission on their Westside Urban Renewal District Project. Urban Renewal Consultant Elaine Howard was also in attendance via Zoom. Elder and Zanmiller are conducting outreach with other taxing districts such as Hood River County and Hood River Parks and Recreation District, which would need to approve the formation of the new district.
Elder spoke about potential projects under the umbrella of current and potential future urban renewal districts. The list was developed by city staff using recommendations from the Hood River Affordable Housing Strategy (2022), the City of Hood River Transportation Systems Plan (2021) and the Hood River Area Multi-Jurisdictional Parks and Recreation and Open Space Plan (2020).
Elder provided an update on the proposed Westside Urban Renewal District. In association with Howard, the project wrapped up its feasibility study that it had been working on since December. On Feb. 27, the Hood River City Council voted to move forward with a plan and report with more fine-tuned projections.
“The feasibility study was just making sure that we knew a ballpark of tax increment revenues that would be available over a specific time period and to compare that to the potential projects list to make sure that creating an urban renewal area is an effective way to help fund some of those projects,” said Howard.
The projects in total would cost upwards of $87 million.
With Phase 1 complete, Elder and the city will continue to meet with municipalities. The city must receive permission from the county because a section of the proposed 445 acres includes unincorporated land. The proposed acreage has an assessed value of $154.3 million and max indebtedness — amount available to spend on infrastructure projects — of $160 million.
Commented