Bi-State Working Group

From left to right, Bi-State Working Group board members Catherine Kiewit, Jake Anderson, Marla Keethler and Paul Blackburn listen to port commissioners in regard to the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge Replacement project on March 7.

 Noah Noteboom photo

HOOD RIVER — On Tuesday, March 7, the Port of Hood River and the Bi-State Working Group held a joint work session to discuss the results of a Washington State Transportation Commission tolling study and a potential toll increase to build reserve funds for the new bridge.

The tolling study results will be used to determine multiple scenarios and impacts on the financial outlook on building the new bridge. Members of the Bi-State Working Group (BSWG) include Catherine Kiewit, mayor, City of Bingen; Mike Fox, commissioner, Port of Hood River; Marla Keethler, mayor, City of White Salmon; Paul Blackburn, mayor, City of Hood River; Jake Anderson, commissioner, Klickitat County; and Arthur Babitz, commissioner, Hood River County.

City of Hood River councilor Mark Zanmiller and City Manager Abigail Elder present to the Port of Hood River Commission on March 7.