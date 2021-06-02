Port of Hood River’s Board of Commissioners June 1 considered renewing a three-year contract with Kevin Greenwood, the Hood River-White Salmon bridge replacement project director since 2018 (results unavailable by press time).
Commissioners May 18 considered a recommendation to extend Greenwood’s contract. Greenwood’s preliminary work during the first three years of his contract has been excellent, said the commissioners. “I have great confidence in Kevin. He’s excellent at what he’s done,” said Commissioner Kristi Chapman.
In his update on bridge funding, Greenwood listed more than $230 million in potential outside bridge funding from a patchwork of sources including federal transportation FAST Act reauthorization and Build Back Better proposals, as well as funding from Olympia and Salem — Washington State has set aside $140 million for its share of the bridge, but its allocation depends on increases in revenues.
“We continue to lobby for additional planning resources while preparing for a large transportation package for construction,” Greenwood said.
Estimates to remove and replace the century-old bridge are at $400 million. Environmental impact studies began three years ago with a $5 million Oregon transportation grant for planning and environmental testing, of which $600,000 remains. The environmental work will be completed this fall. Another $10 million is coming from the Washington State Legislature and federal transportation BUILD funds. The Port of Hood River has also committed $1.25 million to the project.
Greenwood is a limited-duration full-time port employee whose salary is funded by grants.
Costs for the bridge not covered by outside funds will be repaid by bonds insured against tolls on the bridge.
Environmental impact studies, community input, tests and engineering reports will wrap up this fall, shoring up more solid requests for other outside funding. Greenwood for the past three years has coordinated that work by consultants and staff from the port, Oregon and Washington states’ departments of transportation, the Federal Highway Administration, Klickitat County and other agencies.
Chapman was upbeat about the port’s partnership with cities and other entities in Washington State as partners in the Bi-State Working Group. The group will play a major role in bridge management in the future, according to port staff. A report to the Bi-State Working Group on how to keep those tolls low is online at youtu.be/NlROIC2z2fE.
Bridge update
What’s happening next with the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge replacement?
In his report in May, Greenwood detailed plans to the Port of Hood River Board of Commissioners, much of which, including formation of the Bi-State Bridge Compact, are already underway. The Compact brings together leaders from groups on both sides of the bridge impacted by the replacement.
According to Greenwood’s report, Phase 2, estimated to cost $16.25 million from 2021 to 2023, lays the groundwork for the project’s development and governance. Phase 3, the pre-construction phase, is tentatively set for 2023 through 2026. Phase 4 is the construction phase, tentatively set to begin in 2026.
Details in the report are:
Phase 2 (2021-23)
Establish the Bi-State Authority
Complete 30 percent of the estimated engineering
Complete traffic and toll revenue study
Establish a preliminary financial plan
Evaluate public and private partnerships and project delivery
Phase 3 (2023-26)
Complete 60 percent of the estimated engineering and designs
Evaluate governance options
Complete grant and loan applications
Award pre-construction contracts
Complete study and establish new toll structure
Acquire rights of way
Phase 4 (2026)
Construction begins.
