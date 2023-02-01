White Salmon Valley Pool

Schematic of the White Salmon Valley Pool project.

 Contributed photo

BINGEN — White Salmon Valley Pool officials held a presentation at a January Bingen City Council meeting where they answered key questions about the project, including why it has not yet been built. It all comes down to funding, they said.

Lily von Mosch, commissioner of the White Salmon Valley Pool Metropolitan Park District, said all of the studies required for permits have all been completed, except for a new SEPA (State Environmental Policy Act) review. But with an estimated project cost at around $6.7 million, the board has had to reconsider their strategy.