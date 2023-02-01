BINGEN — White Salmon Valley Pool officials held a presentation at a January Bingen City Council meeting where they answered key questions about the project, including why it has not yet been built. It all comes down to funding, they said.
Lily von Mosch, commissioner of the White Salmon Valley Pool Metropolitan Park District, said all of the studies required for permits have all been completed, except for a new SEPA (State Environmental Policy Act) review. But with an estimated project cost at around $6.7 million, the board has had to reconsider their strategy.
Much of the cost increases can be attributed to inflation caused by supply chain issues. In consultation with experts they agreed to hold off on going out to bid in 2022 for construction work, because they could be paying close to a 40% premium over their original assessment, von Mosch said.
During that time they began focusing on fundraising and raising awareness of the project. “We are totally focused on fundraising at this point,” Commissioner Benjamin Giant said.
The funding strategy for the pool, when the cost estimate was just north of $5 million, was to apply for grants through the state Recreation and Conservation Office of the Department of Commerce, and apply for a public bond, also through the Department of Commerce, while using local donations to match funds.
The board declined an RCO grant that was awarded to them because of the adjustments in the funding timeline. Von Mosch said the grant program was expanded to include an increased in grant awards so that they could potentially request a higher amount in the future.
The board is applying for a community grant through the state legislature this year, Giant said, sparking a discussion with Bingen Mayor Catherine Kiewit who recommended that the board ask for the full pot of money this year through Sen. Curtis King, Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, and Rep. Chris Corry.
“They would love to be handed something that is ready. You have all of these things, you’ve done all the work, you have it all mapped out … This, in my opinion, would be really appealing to them,” she said.
“We do know that our ducks are in a row, and once we have that money, we can start to bid, start building that pool,” von Mosch said. “At the beginning of this project, I think there were some very aggressive fundraising and construction timelines that were a great goal to have but potentially a little bit more aspirational than we could fulfill … I think if we could have done what we wanted to do this pool would have been built in 2020.”
Commented