NORCOR, Aug. 26 to Sept. 2
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 29 — Felisia Helen Reddog, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, harassment, recklessly endangering another person, two counts child neglect II and resisting arrest.
Aug. 30 — Elliott Joseph Sears, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and harassment; released.
Aug. 30 — William Anthony Gutierrez, misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
Aug. 30 — Graciela Miguel Alvarez, harassment; released.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 29 — Mariya Kristine Anderson, four counts criminal trespass II, three counts disorderly conduct II, menacing and a probation violation.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 26 — Roberto Adan Ruiz, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Aug. 26 — Della Ann Red Cherries, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run, property damage), reckless driving, two counts recklessly endangering another person, false information to a police officer (vehicle offense) and failure to appear on criminal citation; released.
Aug. 28 — David Martinez, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Aug. 29 — Josue Antonio Romero, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to carry/present an operators license; released.
Aug. 30 — Douglas Lee Mathison, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Aug. 31 — Alicia Marie Robinson, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Aug. 31 — Mary Carmen Acevedo Robles, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 26 — Timothy Richard Nelson, attempt to elude a police officer (vehicle offense), attempt to elude a police officer (foot), escape III, reckless driving, criminal mischief I, criminal mischief II and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.
Aug. 31 — Rashelle Marie Zacarias, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 1 — Audrey Josephine Muehlhausen, two counts failure to appear; released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 27 — Jason Phillip Finch, theft II and failure to appear II; released.
Other:
Aug. 26 — Casey Aric Wise, false information in connection with a transfer of a firearm and unlawful purchase of a firearm; released.
Bingen-White Salmon, Aug. 23-29
During this time period, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following calls, which resulted in arrests: Theft (one).
Notable incidents
Fraud was reported in Bingen and referred to another jurisdiction.
One non-injury traffic crash in Bingen and one non-injury hit and run in White Salmon were reported.
Offers assisted the fire department with a fire in Bingen, and assisted Klickitat County Sheriff Office with a water incident.
Four thefts: Stolen bicycle in White Salmon and three shoplifting reports, also in White Salmon; an adult male was arrested for theft III.
Hood River Police, Aug. 22-28
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following calls, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), trespass (three), urinating in public (one), vandalism (one) and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Six warrant arrests: In one incident, a Hood River transient male was cited and released for five outstanding warrants and given a mandatory court date.
Four thefts: Motor vehicle, bicycle from a front yard and a mountain bike. In addition, multiple bicycles were stolen off a parked vehicle downtown after the cable lock was cut.
Three trespass arrests: In one incident, a Hood River transient was charged with trespassing at a store, from which he had already been prohibited from entering.
Two driving under the influence arrests: In one incident, a Parkdale resident was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol; BAC registered twice the legal limit. In another, a male was cited and released for driving under the influence of marijuana.
A Hood River transient male was cited and released for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief after causing a disturbance and dumping paint in the parking lot of a local bar.
A male was observed urinating on the front entryway of a downtown business. He was contacted and ultimately cited for urinating in public.
The Dalles Police, Aug. 26 to Sept. 2
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following calls, which resulted in arrests: Attempt to elude (one), carrying a concealed weapon (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), driving uninsured (three), driving while suspended (two), driving without an operator’s license (two), escape (one), failure to obey a traffic control device (one), hit and run (one), reckless driving (one), theft (three), trespass (two) and warrant (10).
Notable incidents
Sixteen thefts: Items from three different storage units, two reports of shoplifting, three motor vehicles, chainsaw, a truck bed full of cans, cell phone, generator, road bike, roof basket off a vehicle, batteries from a vehicle (later found in a ditch) and a wheelbarrow from a vehicle. Additionally, a male reported being mugged at knifepoint at the Lone Pine In Lieu Site; most of the items were recovered.
Four burglaries: Back fence cut and a vehicle broken into, doors pried open to a building and items taken, a clip from a gun, and a house broken into.
Eight motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a female was cited for no operator’s license, no insurance and failure to obey a traffic control device; the other female was cited for no operator’s license. In another, a male was cited and released for hit and run, driving while suspended and driving uninsured. In another incident, a male was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants after crashing his vehicle into a fence; BAC registered .25%.
A male was cited and released for reckless driving, misdemeanor driving while suspended, escape III and attempt to elude officers after eluding officers both in a vehicle and on foot. The male was arrested for attempted elude in a vehicle and on foot, escape III, reckless driving, misdemeanor driving while suspended, criminal trespass I and criminal trespass II and lodged at NORCOR two hours later after it was reported that he had returned to a property and was refusing to leave.
Officers responded to the hospital on a report of a 2-year old being treated for an animal bite to her face. The animal could not be located and a bite quarantine notice could not be issued due to failure to locate the owner. The incident is under investigation.
Three possibly unattended children were reported to be outside a business in a vehicle. The children in the vehicle were sweating when officers arrived and drank water once officers took them out of the vehicle. Department of Human Services was called and the father cited for carrying a concealed weapon.
Officers assisted with a grass fire at Dallesport airport.
Officers picked up a small baggie of methamphetamine from the hospital to be destroyed.
Wasco County Sheriff, Aug. 26 to Sept. 2
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls, which resulted in arrests: speeding (one), trespass (one), theft (one) and warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Five thefts: A generator valued at $3,000, fishing gear and a wallet, two motor vehicles, and pay boxes at Harpum Flat and Sandy Beach. There were two additional reports of identity theft; in one incident, some-one made a purchase using a PayPal account that was not authorized by the account holder.
Two burglaries: Forced entry to a basement door, and a residence was entered and a firearm stolen.
One motor vehicle crash: An accident on I-85 at milepost 90 saw a semi off the road with the fast lane blocked and up to three patients.
Deputies assisted with a brush fire at W. 13th in The Dalles.
Deputies assisted with a female who was stranded on an island below The Dalles Dam and was unable to swim to shore. Deputies also assisted with a medical call on another female who was COVID positive with pneumonia.
