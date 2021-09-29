NORCOR, Sept. 17-23
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 22 — Jeremy Lee Anderson, kidnapping I, robbery I, burglary I, assault I, assault III, aggravated theft I, theft I, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
Sept. 23 — Emily Madelyn Donnel Lewis, assault IV and harassment; released.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 22 — Charles Bertrum Bratton, criminal mischief I, theft II and criminal trespass II; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 17 — Amy Micheal Duval, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and contempt of court; released.
Sept. 17 — Michael Robert Chan, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Sept. 20 — Leon Jamie Kuneki, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sept. 21 — Christopher Michael Rippy, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Sept. 21 — Aaron Ramirez, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and offensive littering.
Sept. 22 — Tinna Louise Kirtland, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sept. 22 — Corrine O’Sullivan Smith, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Sept. 23 — Erlindo Rivera Gomez, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sept. 23 — Justis William Waddoups, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Sept. 23 — Erik Antonio Pitones, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 17 — Gordon Johnson, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Sept. 20 — Brandon Nicholas Oswalt, reckless driving.
Sept. 22 — Lorenzo Kelly Kimball, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Sept. 23 — Jacob Steven, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and a parole violation; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 18 — Corbin Lewis Carter, failure to appear II and two counts probation violation.
Sept. 18 — Jose Christian Martinez, felony fugitive from another state and misdemeanor fugitive from another state.
Sept. 19 — Victor Byron Freddie Snell, two counts probation violation, two counts failure to appear I, failure to appear II.
Sept. 20 — Jodee Elizabeth Ewing, felon in possession of a weapon.
Sex offenses:
Sept. 22 — Rigoberto Vazquez Cortes, sex abuse I.
Other:
Sept. 21 — Cesar Espino Diaz, false information to a police officer; released.
Bingen-White Salmon, Sept. 13-19
During this time period, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (three).
Notable incidents
Theft of a knife, climbing gear and miscellaneous items reported in White Salmon.
Officers assisted in recovering a stolen vehicle in Bingen.
One female and two males were arrested for domestic assault IV in different incidents.
Hood River Police, Sept. 12-18
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Child neglect (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), escape (one), hit and run (one), interfering with a peace officer (one), minor in possession of marijuana (two), theft (two), reckless driving (one), trespass (three) and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Four thefts: Shoplifting at Rosauers, a bicycle stolen from Walmart, and two reports of theft by deception. In one incident, an elderly female was scanned into purchasing several gift cards and sent the numbers to an unknown suspect. In another, a female sent money to an unknown suspect for a rental property that is not actually available.
Two driving under the influence of intoxicants arrests: In one incident, a Hood River resident was arrested and charged with reckless driving, hit and run and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Two minor in possession arrests: Officers observed a vehicle parked underneath Highway 35 on a dead end road with the headlights on. After making contact with the two underage occupants, an odor of marijuana was detected inside the vehicle. The two admitted to being in possession of marijuana and smoking prior to contact. Both were cited.
Two motor vehicle crashes, both non-injury. In one incident, a driver struck a telephone pole.
Officers responded to a reported assault at a local bar, where a male had broken glass in his face. The male had sustained a substantial laceration on his head and was transported to the hospital for stitches and further evaluation. The victim did not want to pursue charges against the assailant.
Officers responded to Kidsense for an out-of-control child. The child was taken to the emergency room to be evaluated by Mid-Columbia Center for Living.
Hood River County Sheriff, Aug. 1-31
During this time period, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (five), driving under the influence of intoxicants (eight), failure to perform the duties of a driver (one), reckless driving (five), no operator’s license (one), reckless endangering (three), sex abuse (one), trespass (one) and warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Nine thefts: These included a catalytic converter and two stolen vehicles. There were additionally one report of burglary, three reports of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and four additional reports of theft from a vehicle. Two fraud reports were also taken.
Ten motor vehicle crashes: One incident, reported Aug. 4 in Parkdale, was a head-on collision with fire and a driver later died in a Portland hospital. In another, reported Aug. 14, county units responded to a crash at the intersection of Summit Drive and Wy’east Road in Odell; one driver fled from the scene on foot and the occupants of the other vehicle were entrapped. A suspect was later arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform the duties of a driver, reckless driving and two counts of assault.
A vehicle eluded law enforcement from Washington into Oregon on The Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks Aug. 2. The vehicle was pursued until exit 35 eastbound on I-84.
Five search and rescues: In one incident, an injured biker on the Bennett Pass Trailead (who was able to get a ride down the trail to medical treatment). Three different search and rescue operations took place on the Timberline Trail.
Four vehicles were reported to have had multiple windows broken at the Herman Creek Trailhead at Cascade Locks on Aug. 10.
A 4-year-old was left in a car for an unknown amount of time in Parkdale, when the temperature outside was around 100 degrees on Aug. 11.
A male in Parkdale was cited for sex abuse III.
The Dalles Police, Sept. 17-23
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), felon in possession of a weapon (one), probation violation (two), theft (one), trespass (three), and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Officers assisted with a vehicle fire on W. Second.
A male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, felon in possession of a weapon and a parole violation warrant out of Multnomah County after he was reported to be trespassing at a business and threatening customers.
Three motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, three vehicles were involved; a vehicle was determined to have failed to stop safely behind the other two vehicles.
Five hit and runs were reported.
Eight thefts: One vehicle, a bag of cans, battery from a vehicle, pressure washer from a store, one catalytic converters, nail gun, items from a storage unit, shoplifting, and wallet from a vehicle. There were four additional reports of burglary
Employees at a W. Sixth business arrived at work to find the front windows shattered (criminal mischief).
A parent was trespassed from The Dalles High School after threatening a student on campus after school. The parent was warned, but then threatened the student again.
Wasco County Sheriff, Sept. 17-23
Notable incidents
Deputies assisted with a brush fire.
A student at South Wasco brought a large bag of marijuana to the school inside a fanny pack.
One hit and run was reported.
Three thefts: A vehicle, a catalytic converter and a purse (which was eventually returned to its owner). There was also one report of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.
Two frauds: A subject reported purchasing gift cards worth $600 and giving the numbers to an unknown party; the subject later went online and found it to be a scam after the unknown party began asking for more money. In another incident, a subject reported receiving a debit card in the mail; an unknown party had opened a bank account in their name.
