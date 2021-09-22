NORCOR, Sept. 10-16
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 11 — Suzanne Adalyn Blais, felony strangulation and harassment.
Sept. 15 — Jason Scott Pincock, harassment and misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
Sept. 15 — Victor Manuel Meza, harassment; released.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 14 — Wanda Jane Bryan, offensive littering; released.
Sept. 14 — Edward John Osterman, criminal trespass II; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 10 — Gerardo Torres-Ramos, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Sept. 11 — Bryan Francis McGlynn, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Sept. 14 — Brendon Bailey, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Sept. 14 — Michael James Hodgson, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Sept. 15 — Manuel Rodriquez Gonzalez, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
Sept. 16 — Eric Adrian Flores, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and recklessly endangering another person; released.
Sept. 16 — Randy Nieves-Bernal, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and an agency hold.
Sept. 16 — Salvador Garcia Huizar, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 16 — Cameron Resean Jones, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Sept. 16 — Gabriel Alejandro Jara, felony driving while suspended or revoked.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 13 — Jonathan Dean Smith, failure to appear on a criminal citation, giving false information to a police officer, felony felon in possession of a weapon, parole violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Sept. 13 — Travis Bradley Teague, parole violation and three counts failure to appear I.
Sept. 16 — Carson Andrew Stec, post-prison supervision sanction.
Sept. 16 — Taylor William Henderson, two counts probation violation, forgery II and criminal trespass I.
Sept. 16 — Andrew Frederick Grau, two counts failure to appear II; released.
Sex offenses:
Sept. 16 — Alex Edward Luna, three counts encouraging child sex abuse I.
Sept. 16 — Paul Anthony Flores, commercial sexual solicitation and luring a minor.
Sept. 16 — Jonas Solano Reyes, three counts sex abuse II and commercial sexual solicitation; released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 16 — Kellie Griffin Ike, robbery I.
Sept. 16 — Janna Julia O’Neil Jackson, robbery I.
Bingen-White Salmon, Sept. 6-12
Notable incidents
Officers assisted with a fire in White Salmon and a disorderly patient, also in White Salmon.
An illegal burn was reported in White Salmon.
Vandalism reported in Bingen and graffiti in White Salmon.
One theft and one burglary reported.
Two motor vehicle crashes: Both were in White Salmon and both were two-car, non-injury collision.
An ongoing investigation of child abuse was reported.
Hood River Police, Sept. 5-11
During this time period, the Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), minor in possession of marijuana (one), theft (five), unauthorized use of a vehicle (one) and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Six thefts: Stolen vehicle, cell phone, wallet, two reports of car prowls, and theft by deception totally $3,000.
Three DUII arrests: In one incident, a Hood River resident had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit.
Two motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, injuries were reported. In the other, an unoccupied parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle that rolled backwards from a stop sign. Two hit and runs were additionally reported.
City units responded to Walmart for a disturbance. A total of four individuals were trespassed, one of whom was cited for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fie counts of identity theft.
Officers stopped a vehicle for speed racing. The male was cited for the traffic offense and minor in possession of marijuana.
A dog was taken to Adopt A Dog animal shelter and quarantined after biting a female.
Hood River County Sheriff, July 1-31
During this time period, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (five), attempted assault (one), burglary (one), criminal mischief (two), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (five), driving while suspended (one), elude (one), menacing (two), minor in possession of tobacco (one) probation violation (one), providing tobacco to a minor (one), reckless driving (two), reckless endangerment (two), trespass (one) and warrant (nine).
Notable incidents
Nine thefts, including a bicycle and items from a motor vehicle, boat and boat trailer, two catalytic converters, and $1,460.
There were also seven reports of unlawful entry into a vehicle, two reports of identity theft, one report of a phone scam and one report of fraud.
Four burglaries: In one incident, two subjects were arrested for a burglary that occurred on Tucker Road. In another, a suspect was arrested after they were discovered inside a house.
Twelve motor vehicle accidents: One incident involved a fatal traffic crash near Odell Highway and Ehrck Hill. There was another injury crash reported in the 5400 block on Highway 35, and at the intersection of Summit and Highway 282. Four hit and runs were also reported.
Deputies investigated a single engine aircraft crash near the airfield.
Six search and rescue calls: A missing juvenile at Tamanawas Falls, an overdue cyclist traveling through the county, a hiker on the Gorton Creek Trail, a hiker lost near Wyeth Campground (who was later recovered, uninjured), two subjects lost on the Ruckel Creek Trail (both were located and hiked out), and a stranded sail-boat on the Columbia.
A female reported someone else used her personal information to file for unemployment (identity theft). Another subject reported a similar identity theft incident, also an attempt to gain unemployment benefits. A forgery was also reported.
Deputies responded to an active shooter incident within the City of Hood River on July 17.
The Dalles Police, Sept. 10-16
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Dog as public nuisance (four), drinking in public (two), driving outside of restrictions (one), driving uninsured (two), driving while suspended (one), hit and run (two), robbery (one), theft (one), trespass (four) and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Fifteen thefts: Three stolen vehicles, ethanol from a storage unit, firearm, battery from a vehicle, tools from a vehicle, plants, package, cash, hand-held computer, bicycle, phone, wallet, and shoplifting of items.
One burglary: Items from a home.
Six motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, an injury was reported and the vehicle towed. In another, a vehicle hit a deer and was damaged. There was also a three vehicle accident; one vehicle was not secured and rolled down a hill, striking two other vehicles (one parked and one moving). The driver was cited for driving outside of restrictions and driving uninsured.
Seven hit and runs: In one incident, a vehicle was located and a female admitted to the crash and leaving the scene. She was cited for hit and run, driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Five reports of broken windows, two on a vehicle and three on a building.
Officers observed an active fire in a burn barrel located south of a residence near an alley. Officers have contacted the subject for similar incidents several times before. A case number was taken.
Wasco County, Sept. 10-16
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Officer responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Speed (one).
Notable incidents
Six thefts: Catalytic converter, theft of a laptop from a package, a pull trailer and dresser, two reports of stolen cash, and a trailer hitch.
One burglary: Purse and keys from a home.
A brush fire was reported along I-84 west of The Dalles.
Commented