NORCOR, Sept. 3-10
Animal and wildlife violations:
Sept. 3 — Anthony Scott Watkins, misdemeanor wildlife offense; released.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 4 — Ralph Dale Cluff, harassment; released.
Sept. 5 — Juan Estrada, misdemeanor domestic assault IV and criminal mischief II.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 5 — Kody Mitchell Eastman, disorderly conduct II, resisting arrest, escape III and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 3 — Alexis Campos, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Sept. 7 — Athena Ghiz Moss, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sept. 7 — Emilena Karleen Suppah, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, two counts recklessly endangering another person and carrying of a concealed weapon (knife).
Sept. 8 — Matthew Vernie Robinson, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sept. 8 — Miguel Anjel Magana, felony driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest and reckless driving; released.
Sept. 9 — Justin Castaneda, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Sept. 10 — Isaac Octavio Sosa, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 5 — Terry James Stigen, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons (hit and run).
Sept. 9 — Quinton Lee Blake, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 4 — Raymond Scott Joel Miles, violation of a restraining order.
Sept. 8 — Fred Arthur Charley, probation violation.
Bingen-White Salmon Police, Aug. 30 to Sept. 5
During this time period, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Two motor vehicle crashes: Both were non-injury and occurred in White Salmon; one involved three vehicles.
A female was trespassed from a property in White Salmon.
Two thefts, including a bicycle in Bingen.
A vehicle window was reported as damaged in White Salmon. In another incident, graffiti was reported in Bingen.
Illegal burning in White Salmon; the fire department advised the subjects to extinguish the fire.
Hood River Police, Aug. 29 to Sept. 4
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), driving while suspend-ed (three), drug law violation (one), improper use of 911 (one), menacing (one), reckless endangering (one), theft (two) and trespass (three).
Notable incidents
Twelve thefts: Dirt bike, bicycle, shoplifting, four incidents of items taken from a motor vehicle, two incidents of theft of gas from a station, and three incidents of stolen catalytic converters. A suspect vehicle was identified in one of the catalytic converter thefts, but eluded law enforcement and drove recklessly. The vehicle was located again by Hood River County Sheriff deputies and the suspect again eluded and drove recklessly.
Two driving under the influence of intoxicants arrests: In both incidents, BAC registered a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit.
One burglary: Gardening equipment was stolen from an outbuilding after the lock was cut with bolt cutters.
One motor vehicle crash: Non-injury, at the intersection of Sixth and Sherman.
A female was reported to be stopping traffic, wielding a knife at others. She had been trespassed from several locations earlier in the day and almost caused multiple crashes by running into traffic. She was located after a short foot chase and lodged at NORCOR for criminal trespass, menacing, disorderly conduct and a probation violation detainer.
An officer observed a vehicle conduct a U-turn on I-18 and began traveling west in the eastbound lane. The vehicle was caught up to after it traveled approximately two miles in the wrong lane of travel. The vehicle was stopped and ultimately the driver was arrested by Oregon State Police for driving under the influence of alcohol.
The Dalles Police, Sept. 3-9
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), dog at large (two), disorderly conduct (one), Driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving while suspended (two), escape (one), resisting arrest (one), tampering with drug records (one), theft (two), trespass (three), unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle (one) and warrant (16).
Notable incidents
Sixteen thefts: Three flags, a purse, items from a vehicle, four vehicles, package, truck canopy from a property, money, social security card, bags of cans from a property, and items from a back porch . In one incident, a male reported to have spent $1,300 on gold jewelry from an unknown male and later learned it was fake. It was also reported that a Facebook account was hacked and money stolen from an account.
Four burglaries: Two different reports of a storage unit broken into and items taken, an unknown subject attempted to enter a front door, and a broken lock box on a front door to a residence.
Seven motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, a vehicle hit a motorcycle on Bret Clodfelter Way, the driver of which had substantial injuries and was lifeflighted. Three hit and runs were additionally reported.
Officers assisted with a fire north of the train tracks on the rock bluff. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue put out the fire.
Officers received a report of approximately 30-40 pieces of mail lying on the ground next to an apartment complex. The male appeared to belong to half a dozen residences on the same block. Officers located the mail, including an opened package. Officers returned the mail to residents in their mailboxes, along with a business card in case anyone wanted to make a formal report.
Wasco County Sheriff, Sept. 3-9
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving while suspended (two), speeding (two) and warrant (two)
Notable incidents
Three thefts: Power tools from a shed and a vehicle; a fee collection tube was broken into at the Depot House on Deschutes Access Road.
Five motor vehicle crashes: One incident involved a head-on collision on Chenowith Creek Road. Both vehicles were towed. In another incident, a vehicle vs. semi crash occurred on Highway 97 at milepost 58 One hit and run was also reported.
Deputies called Rowena Wildlife Clinic after a report of an owl with a broken wing.
A fuel line to a bus was reported as cut, with damage estimated at $100.
