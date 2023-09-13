CGN Police reports

Hood River Police, Aug. 27 - Sept. 2

The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (twelve), driving while suspended (two), eluding (one), failure to report as a sex offender (one), felon in possession of a weapon (two), harassment (one), hit and run (one), reckless driving (two), reckless endangering (one), theft (one), unlawful possession of a concealed firearm (one), warrant (one).