Hood River Police, Aug. 27 - Sept. 2
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (twelve), driving while suspended (two), eluding (one), failure to report as a sex offender (one), felon in possession of a weapon (two), harassment (one), hit and run (one), reckless driving (two), reckless endangering (one), theft (one), unlawful possession of a concealed firearm (one), warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Twelve DUII arrests. In one incident, an Oregon resident was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm. In another incident, officers located a person slumped over the steering wheel in a parking lot open to the public. In plain view were items used in the consumption of a controlled substance. The person was awakened and, after refusing to comply with field sobriety tests, arrested on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. In another incident on Aug. 28, a driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Hood River after failing field sobriety tests. They provided a breath test which revealed a BAC of almost twice the legal limit.
Two theft reports. Shoplifting and equipment in excess of $10,000 from a work site.
One non-injury motor vehicle crash. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of May and 12th streets.
During an attempted traffic stop, the vehicle fled and later crashed into a curb at the I-84 exit 64 on-ramp. Officers arrested the driver on charges of attempting to elude, hit and run, and reckless driving.
Two other hit and runs were reported in Hood River.
On Sept. 2, an officer attempted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle for a traffic violation at the I-84 exit 64 on-ramp. The vehicle eluded and failed to stop. It was later located in Mosier and towed.
Officers cited and released a resident for failure to register as a sex offender.
A resident of Hood River was lodged at NORCOR juvenile detention for an arrest warrant issued by Hood River County Circuit Court.
The Dalles Police, Sept. 1 - 8
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Attempted theft (one), disorderly conduct (three), DUII (one), possession of controlled substance (one), probation violation (one), reckless driving (one), resisting arrest (one), trespass (three), unlawful entry into motor vehicle (one), unauthorized use of motor vehicle (one), warrant (five).
Notable incidents
Two vehicle crash reports, no reported injuries. In one incident, a Subaru Outback and a GMC Acadia collided at 10th and Snipes after the Subaru turned left, off the road, in front of the GMC. In another incident, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash into a telephone pole at W. 10th and Mt. Hood Street. The vehicle came to rest with all wheels up, and was towed. The driver was transported by medics. The cause of the crash was unknown, possibly involving a medical issue.
Two hit and run reports. One report came from Sixth Street on Sept. 5. A black Subaru Legacy sustained an estimated $640 in damage to the driver’s side door. In another incident, a car on 10th Street was damaged on Sept. 7. The reporting party suspected a white car or van, based on some footage and a leftover piece of the suspect vehicle.
Four narcans were administered after police responded to a call of a person screaming on Mt. Hood Street and confirmed Fentanyl use. The person was transported to a hospital.
An individual was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after police responded to a report of them pooping behind a car near Dry Hollow.
On Sept. 6, Chief Worthy was contacted by Safeway employees regarding a theft. Officers arrived and detained an individual near Staples, assisted by Wasco County Sheriff deputies. Safeway employees advised the suspect attempted to steal a lighter, and when advised to leave, threatened employees with a leatherman tool and used racial slurs towards a Hispanic employee. The suspect was arrested for bias crime I, robbery II and criminal trespass I and lodged at NORCOR.
An individual was arrested for unlawful entry into motor vehicle, attempted theft and disorderly conduct after a caller reported they attempted to steal items out of a truck on Second Street.
An individual was assaulted with a bat at a residence on Seventh Street. The victim, who took the bat away from the suspect after being hit with it, went to a hospital for head pain. Officers were unable to locate the suspect, who left in a gold Ford Ranger. No other weapons were seen.
A report was taken for violation of a NORCOR release agreement between parties. An officer also found a small pinhole of damage on a soap cover of a machine at the laundromat were the violation was reported.
A restraining order violation was reported from on Sept. 6.
Twenty-nine mental health calls were logged.
Five theft reports. Flashlights, volt meter and battery packs from Third Street, shoplifting, orange-and-white hotsaw. In one incident, a watch was stolen from a locker at a business on Fourteenth Street. In another incident on Sept. 5, a bright orange Genrec generator was found missing from the bed of a pickup truck on Cherry Heights Road. Replacement would cost about $1,000, according to the reporting party.
A burglary was reported from Thompson Street. On Sept. 6, the reporting party noticed that the front door and a window in the back of their newly purchased home were kicked in. A checkbook, credit cards, Milwaukie tools and golf clubs were stolen.
A stolen vehicle was recovered by an officer conducting a felony stop at Fourth and Court streets on Sept. 3. The vehicle was confirmed stolen by Portland Police Department. An occupant of the car was arrested for unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
A locally-stolen firearm was recovered by Portland Police Bureau.
Drugs were found in the foyer of a business on Sixth Street. The reporting party requested an officer to pick them up and properly dispose of them, and a report was taken.
An attempted phone scam was reported from Ninth Street.
Twenty-nine animal calls were recorded. Dogs at large, person allegedly abusing animal (four incidents, one confirmed unfounded), welfare check on “hot dog” in car, abandoned dog on 10th Street, unlicensed dog, cat hit by car, puppy injured by car. In one incident on Sept. 4, a dog was attacked by a black-and-white pitbull at a location on West Sixth, inflicting a red scratch to the ear. In another, officers were unable to locate a crying fox or coyote on Second Street near Celilo Inn.
Wasco County Sheriff, Aug. 30 - Sept. 8.
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Driving while suspended (one), DUII (one), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
Two vehicle crash reports, both non-injury. In one incident, deputies responded to a crash blocking both lanes of I-84 near milepost 80 eastbound on Sept. 5. A truck hit the median barrier, hopped the median and hit another vehicle. One vehicle was an Enterprise box truck, the other a semi with two trailers. The median was pushed 200 to 300 feet into the eastbound fast lane, meaning the crash had to be cleaned up by ODOT. No hazards were spilled, but diesel and oil were.
An hour later OSP and ODOT had control of the scene. In another incident, a Ford Ranger was involved in a crash on West Sixth Street on Aug. 31.
Deputies responded to a call of an unconscious person not breathing on West Tenth Street on Aug. 31. The deputies administered narcan and chest compressions. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue arrived and started treatment, and the patient began to revive.
One DUII arrest. An individual was detained on Sixth and Webber streets and booked into NORCOR for DUII after providing a breath sample of 0.22%.
One theft report. Multiple tools and a trailer were being held by the suspect over allegations of non-payment.
A rental 20-foot flatbed trailer, equipment and ground rods were taken from Highway 216/197 on Sept. 8.
A report was taken for a restraining order violation.
Ten animal calls were logged. Injured deer dispatched (two incidents), missing dogs, barking dog; escaped cow on Highway 197/Davis Cut Off Road which was reported on Sept. 6, located and put back were it belongs; abandoned kittens. In one incident, a reporting party alleged that a quarter acre on Airstrip Drive had 50 dogs packed into it. Dispatch noted a total of about ten calls have been received regarding the location, and the owner is working with Home At Last, which has taken possession of approximately seven of the dogs recently. A deputy responded and noted healthy-appearing dogs in view with food, water, and shade. In another incident, multiple calls were received regarding a black cow walking in the ditch on Highway 197 at milepost six, Sept. 6. The cow was corralled in a field.
A rock fall was reported on 48 Road / Rock Creek OHV, and passed on to the forest service to handle.
Oregon State Police, Sept. 1 - 7
The following are crimes which resulted in arrests: Driving while suspended or revoked (two), DUII (three), warrant (two).
Notable incidents
A hit and run was reported on I-84 near milepost 103 eastbound on Sept. 1. Investigation is ongoing.
One injury crash report. A driver sustained minor injuries in a crash on Sept. 1. An OSP trooper was flagged down and informed of a crash that had just occurred. A white pickup pulling a trailer was struck in the westbound lanes by the wheel of another vehicle traveling in the eastbound lanes. The driver sustained minor injuries from the shattered glass of a window. Three juvenile passengers were present but were not injured. The trooper located the other vehicle and determined the wheel came off of a small utility trailer. Driver information was exchanged and no tows were required.
Two non-injury crash reports. In one incident, a trooper responded to a call of a vehicle that struck a deer and was disabled at milepost 23 on Highway 197. The trooper found the Dodge Caravan damaged and abandoned, but not a hazard. It was left at the scene.
A trooper stopped the rider of a black motorcycle for a traffic violation on Oak Street near 2nd Street in Hood River. The rider fled on the motorcycle, despite being verbally ordered to stop, and was not pursued.
A Hood River Police officer attempted to stop a red Expedition for a traffic violation on I-84 near milepost 64 eastbound on Sept. 2. The driver fled at over 100 mph. The vehicle was not pursued. A trooper located the vehicle unoccupied at Rivery Way Drive, Mosier, and it was towed at the request of the Hood River Police.
During a traffic stop on Sept. 3, a subject was warned for littering after they dropped a cigarette on the road. The individual then picked up the cigarette and threw it onto the side of the road. They were detained for officer safety and ultimately cited and released for offensive littering.
A trooper responded to a medical call on Highway 97 near milepost 51.5 in Wasco county regarding a semi truck driver who requested assistance after feeling ill on Sept. 5. Shaniko Fire Department personnel were already on scene and treating the driver when the trooper arrived. The trooper contacted the owner of the company, since the driver was hauling a load with a refer which was running. The driver was transported to a medical center in Madras. The owner was sending another driver to pick up the semi truck.
