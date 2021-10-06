NORCOR, Sept. 24-30
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 24 — Chantel Elaine Clements, assault IV and harassment.
Sept. 27 — Ramiro Soto Quintana, misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
Sept. 27 — Anthony Scott Davis, menacing, strangulation, failure to appear I, misdemeanor driving under the influence, failure to appear II and assault IV.
Sept. 28 — Joshua Alan Miller, harassment.
Sept. 30 — Luciano Hernandez Cruz, misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 28 — Anthony L. Morelli, criminal mischief I; released.
Sept. 30 — Daron Lee Comstock, criminal mischief II; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 24 — Sara Amita Bazor, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Sept. 25 — Garrett Corleoni Fuca, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Sept. 25 — Caleb Judah Wolf, felony driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Sept. 26 — Juan Morales Ramirez, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Sept. 27 — Trevor Matthew Herriges, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Sept. 27 — Marcos Lopez Manzo, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Sept. 27 — Francisco Flores Carmona, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Sept. 28 — Christopher James Cuff, felony driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sept. 29 — Edgar Flores-Solano, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Sept. 29 — Daniel Izai Flores Ruiz, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Sept. 30 — Travis Mathew Farrington, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.
Sept. 30 — Marie Edline James, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Sept. 30 — Jacob Jeremiah Smith, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance and a parole violation.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 24 — Leonardo Estrada, reckless driving; released.
Sept. 24 — Noe Zargoza Martinez, reckless driving; released.
Sept. 27 — Charles Allen Bartsma, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Sept. 29 — John Frederic Baumgarten, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons (hit and run), assault IV and reckless driving; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 24 — Matthew Lee Toney, two counts contempt of court; released.
Sept. 24 — Robert William Rule, probation violation.
Sept. 24 — Chandon Leigh Girl, false information to a police officer, failure to appear II and three counts failure to appear I.
Sept. 26 — Earl Carlisle McCormack, violation of a release agreement and felony fugitive from another state.
Sept. 27 — Gregg Martin Jensen, two counts encouraging child sex abuse I.
Sept. 27 — Kaleb Eugene Burington, post-prison supervision sanction.
Sept. 27 — Valentin Alvarez Astorga, two counts probation violation.
Sept. 27 — Jodi M. Lauritsen, failure to appear II.
Sept. 28 — Nicole O. Clare, robbery I, felon in possession of a weapon, and two counts parole violation.
Sept. 28 — Jose Eduardo Valenzuela, violation of a restraining order.
Sept. 29 — Daven Kelly Torbett, misdemeanor agency hold.
Sept. 29 — Carla Christine Johnson, failure to appear I.
Sept. 29 — Daven Kelly Torbett, three counts failure to appear II.
Sept. 30 — Joshua Allen Gilmore, probation violation.
Sex offenses:
Sept. 24 — Antonio Lamont Drane, commercial sexual solicitation; released.
Sept. 25 — Juan Sanchez Ruiz, rape I and three counts sexual penetration with a foreign object II.
Sept. 30 — Leonardo Campos, two counts probation violation.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 28 — Peter Curry, three counts each unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief II.
Sept. 29 — Matthew Evan Armour, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; released.
Bingen-White Salmon, Sept. 20-26
During this time period, the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one) and no valid operator’s license (one).
Notable incidents
Officers assisted with two disorderly patients in separate incidents in White Salmon.
Three motor vehicle accidents: Two were non-injury; in one incident, two vehicles were involved. In a third, injuries were reported in a two-car vehicle accident and a collision report was submitted.
A subject was trespassed from a property in Bingen.
Hood River Police, Sept. 19-25
During this time period, the Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), theft (one) and warrant (three).
Notable incidents
Eight thefts: Two bicycles stolen from the Columbia Gorge Hotel, three reports of items from a vehicle, two reports of theft of property, a backpack from Jackson Park and a vehicle from a shopping complex.
Five hit and runs: One injury was reported at the intersection of Cascade and Rand, damage to a vehicle parked at Walmart, damage to a rental vehicle at an unknown location, and front-end damage to a vehicle parked on May Street.
Three motor vehicle accidents: All were non-injury. In one incident, a box truck struck a parked trailer, causing partial obstruction to traffic.
Officers received a report of a male stopping in the road on Wasco Street to speak to a juvenile female. A detective was notified for review.
Officers were dispatched to recover a large bag of marijuana found in the Safeway parking lot by a 16-year-old.
Officers received a report of a juvenile who did not show up for school. Department of Human Services (DHS) was notified for review.
The Dalles Police, Sept. 24-30
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), attempted identity theft (one), disorderly conduct (two), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), driving while suspended or revoked (one), false information to a peace officer (one), felon in possession of a restricted weapon (one), furnishing alcohol to a minor (one), harassment (three), minor in possession of alcohol (one), no operator’s license (one), theft (two), trespass (two), unauthorized use of a vehicle (three) and warrant (8).
Notable incidents
Twenty thefts: Three dealer license plates in the same incident, packages from various addresses in the same incident, two reports of theft of services, gas from a vehicle, power tools, roll cart from a business, safety mirror, mail, fishing poles, a bicycle (that was later found and returned), two additional bicycles, a modem box, security camera, car keys (later located and seized), and two incidents of shoplifting. In one incident, a stolen vehicle was reported and a male arrested on three counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. In another, a home was burglarized, with stolen items including a refrigerator, tools and paint.
Thirteen motor vehicle accidents: Two were vehicle vs. pedestrian accidents; no injuries were reported.
An assault was reported at The Dalles Middle School.
A male contacted officers to say he believes he was refused service because he was not wearing a mask Officers advised a business can trespass anyone they choose.
A male was cited and released for two counts of harassment, assault IV and disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance at a coffee shop and throwing a can of ravioli on two employees, cutting one of them on the arm. The male was admitted to the hospital, where he later left against medical advice.
A male was observed running into the lane of travel, both on W. Sixth and in the eastbound lane of I-84. He was arrested by Columbia Center for Living and transported on a director’s hold to a facility. On route, the male pulled off and damaged the backseat vehicle camera. He was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, to be forwarded to the district attorney.
Officers assisted Oregon State Police when a semi hit an OSP vehicle and went over an embankment. Three minor injuries were reported, and OSP advised of a fuel leak (diesel and oil).
Wasco County Sheriff, Sept. 24-29
Notable incidents
Three thefts: Catalytic converter and radio from a vehicle, a vehicle, and two chainsaws.
Two motor vehicle accidents: In one incident, injuries were reported and medics called.
One hit and run was reported.
Deputies assisted with a vehicle fire on Old Dufur Road.
Criminal mischief was reported on Sterling Court; a can of pinto beans was dumped on top of some mail, ruining the contents of the mailbox.
