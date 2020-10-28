Bingen-White Salmon Police
Oct. 12-18
Agency assists:
Oct. 14 — White Salmon — Officers assisted the fire department with a call.
Oct. 17 — Bingen — Officers assisted EMS with a medical call.
Animal calls:
Oct. 12 — White Salmon — Stray dog reported. The owner was located.
Oct. 16 — White Salmon — A deceased deer was removed from the roadway.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 13 — White Salmon — Male arrested for domestic violence assault IV.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 13 — Bingen — Trespass reported.
Oct. 14 — White Salmon — Nails located in a driveway (criminal mischief) reported.
Oct. 16 — Bingen — Deflated tires (criminal mischief) reported.
Oct. 18 — Bingen — Disorderly conduct reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 14 — Bingen — Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout.
Oct. 17 — Bingen — Male cited for driving while suspended III and speeding.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 14 — White Salmon — Theft of political signs reported.
Hood River Police
Oct. 11-16
Animal calls:
Oct. 11 — Sieverkropp Drive, 500 block — Dog bite reported. A young male was given medical attention and the report forwarded to animal control.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 11 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Male transient arrested for criminal trespass at a local hotel. The male had entered a vacant room and was attempting to sleep overnight.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 13 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Officers responded to a report of a possible drunk driver. The driver failed field sobriety tests and a breath test, and was cited and released to a family member.
Oct. 14 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — A male operating a motor vehicle ran into the hitch of a parked vehicle, causing the tire to deflate. The driver was reported to be intoxicated. Contact was made with the driver, and after an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 16 — Cascade Avenue — The Dalles resident arrested, cited and released on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless endangering.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 13 — Hood River — Hit and run in downtown Hood River reported.
Oct. 14 — 10th Street near State Street — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Oct. 16 — Hood River Toll Bridge — Injury traffic crash reported. Two vehicles were damaged.
Oct. 16 — Hood River — Law enforcement was dispatched and responded to an injury traffic collision within city limits.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 12 — State Street, 300 block — Male cited and released for two warrants.
Oct. 15 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Oregon male cited and released on an out of county warrant.
Oct. 15 — Hood River — Restraining order violation reported.
Oct. 15 — Hood River — The Dalles resident arrested, cited and released on a Wasco County arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 15 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft II reported, in which several items were stolen from a store (shoplifting).
Oct. 16 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Male cited and released for theft II (shoplifting) and a local contempt of court warrant.
Other:
Oct. 13 — Hood River — Officers received a report of a tree falling over and damaging a power line.
The Dalles Police
Oct. 16-22
Agency assists:
Oct. 17 — Court Street, 900 block — Officer assist; a three-year-old was locked in a vehicle, along with the caller’s keys and cell phone. The vehicle was unlocked and the child okay.
Oct. 17 — Mill Creek Bridge and Second — Male requested an ambulance and reported his ribs, liver and hand hurt. Medics were called.
Oct. 18 — Bridge Street and W. 16th — Unattended open burn reported.
Oct. 18 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported. The subject was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Oct. 19 — W. Pleasant Court, 700 block — Sherman County requested mutual aid assistance with a welfare check on a juvenile.
Oct. 20 — The Dalles — Possible child neglect reported. A child was later removed from a residence.
Oct. 21 — W. Sixth, 1400 block — Officers responded to a call of a homeless male passed out on a sidewalk. The male was transported to the hospital for complaints of broken ribs and for intoxication. Officers gathered his belongings to put in storage.
Animal calls:
Oct. 16 — Sherman and Crest Court — Two dogs at large reported. The smaller of the two was additionally reported to be aggressive.
Oct. 17 — The Dalles — Animal abuse reported.
Oct. 19 — E. 14th, 400 block — Dog on dog attack reported.
Oct. 20 — E. 13th, 500 block — Dog attack reported.
Oct. 20 — W. 10th and Perkins — Dog attack reported.
Oct. 21 — W. 10th and Chantrelles Lane — Deer dispatched after a traffic crash.
Oct. 22 — E. Second, 2600 block — Dogs at large lodged at the animal shelter.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 17 — W. Fourth — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 17 — Court Street — Harassment reported.
Oct. 17 — W. Sixth — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 18 — Boat Basin Road — Domestic disturbance reported.
Oct. 18 — Oregon Avenue — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 18 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 19 — Home Street — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 19 — W. Sixth — Harassment reported.
Oct. 19 — W. Sixth — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 20 — W. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 20 — W. Pomona Street — Female lodged at NORCOR for felony assault IV, strangulation and interfering with making a 911 call.
Oct. 21 — I-84 at milepost 88 — Officers assisted Oregon State Police with a disturbance that occurred along the freeway.
Oct. 21 — W. Eighth Place — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 22 — I-84 at exit 85 — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 22 — W. Sixth — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 22 — E. Fifth — Harassment reported.
Oct. 22 — W. Second — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 22 — E. 10th — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 22 — Trevitt Street — Harassment reported.
Oct. 22 — Mt. Hood Street — Disturbance reported. A customer refused to wear a mask and an employee requested help escorting him out of the store. The customer was gone on arrival of law enforcement.
Oct. 22 — Mt. Hood Street — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 23 — W. Second — Domestic dispute reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Oct. 18 — E. Seventh Place, 200 block — Female issued a criminal citation for possession of a controlled substance (LSD).
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 16 — W. Sixth, 300 block — Criminal mischief to a vehicle reported.
Oct. 17 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Trespass reported.
Oct. 17 — W. Eighth and Cherry Heights Road — Male warned for criminal mischief after being located on top of the new bus stop structure.
Oct. 18 — Lone Pine area — Officer flagged down by a resident, who requested a camper be asked to move along. The male said he was taking a break from driving and had taken medication that made it unsafe to drive.
Oct. 18 — E. Third, 100 block — Vandalism reported. A large flower pot was tipped over. Officers replaced the plants and as much dirt as possible.
Oct. 19 — W. Seventh Street, 2700 block — Criminal mischief reported. Someone cut open a package; the item inside was not taken.
Oct. 20 — E. 15th, 1900 block — Vandalism reported. Two tires were popped sometime during the night.
Oct. 20 — E. 11th, 1100 block — Vandalism reported. A streetlight was shot out.
Oct. 20 — W. 10th, 3600 block — Vandalism reported. Spilled paint was located on a playground.
Oct. 20 — Mt. Hood Street, 400 block — Male cited and released for trespass.
Oct. 20 — E. 13th, 1300 block — Male trespassed from a property.
Oct. 21 — Washington Street, 600 block — Disorderly conduct reported.
Oct. 21 — W. Second, 400 block — Two transients trespassed from a property. The male was cited and released for a misdemeanor warrant out of Marion County (failure to appear, reckless burning and seven counts of property criminal mischief).
Oct. 21 — W. 10th, 500 block — Female returned to a property from which she had been previously trespassed.
Oct. 22 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Male cited and released for criminal trespass II.
Oct. 22 — E. Ninth, 500 block — Trespass reported.
Oct. 22 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Trespass reported. A female was turned away from a business for refusing to wear a mask; she went outside and began yelling profanities.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 22 — E. Second, 300 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .19 percent.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 16 — Court Street, 300 block — Unauthorized use of a debit card reported.
Oct. 18 — W. 10th and Cherry Heights Road — Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card reported.
Oct. 20 — W. Second, 2700 block — Identity theft reported. A wallet was stolen out of a vehicle, containing three social security cards.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 17 — Esther Way, 1700 block — Hit and run reported.
Oct. 17 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Driver warned about failure to maintain lane and not updating his driver’s license. The driver was directed to the DMV to reinstate his privileges.
Oct. 17 — W. Second, 100 block — Male stopped for driving in the wrong direction on Third Street. The male said he was from Virginia and was following his GPS, which took him the wrong way. He was warned for a traffic violation.
Oct. 19 — E. Scenic Drive, 300 block — Male admitted to driving without a license and driving with a friend on top of a vehicle.
Oct. 20 — E. Ninth, 1000 block — Hit and run reported to have happened sometime overnight.
Oct. 20 — W. Sixth, 3600 block — Vehicle blocking an entrance reported. The vehicle was moved to a parking lot as the driver was having vehicle problems.
Oct. 21 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Hit and run reported.
Oct. 21 — W. 15th and Mt. Hood Street — Downed stop sign reported (traffic hazard); unknown if it was due to a hit and run. Dispatched called public works.
Oct. 21 — Court Street, 200 block — Hit and run reported. A male was subsequently arrested for hit and run and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was lodged at NORCOR. BAC registered .17 per-cent. He was released to his mother.
Oct. 22 — W. 13th, 2200 block — Speeding complaint reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 17 — E. Second, 3400 block — Male cited and released for a failure to appear warrant out of Wasco County for failure to report as a sex offender.
Oct. 18 — W. Second, 600 block — Female cited for a Wasco County warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 16 — W. Sixth Street, 1200 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Oct. 17 — W. Eighth, 300 block — Burglary I reported. Someone broke into a house and stole marijuana.
Oct. 17 — W. Sixth, 2100 block — Burglary reported. Someone entered a hotel room and took a shower while the occupants of the room were away.
Oct. 18 — W. 10th, 2400 block — Burglary I reported. A male and female asked for a ride and when the subject refused, the male attempted to take her keys and phone.
Oct. 18 — W. Eighth, 100 block — Stolen motor scooter reported.
Oct. 18 — W. 12th, 400 block — Stolen electric bike reported.
Oct. 18 — E. 12th, 200 block — Stolen fuel from an RV reported.
Oct. 18 — W. Seventh, 2800 block — Child’s mountain bike recovered.
Oct. 18 — W. Ninth, 500 block — Theft II reported. Someone took a lottery machine ticket worth approximately $120.
Oct. 19 — E. 10th, 300 block — Theft of a Biden-Harris yard sign reported.
Oct. 19 — W. 10th, 2100 block — Theft reported.
Oct. 19 — Royal Crest Drive, 3400 block — Two yard signs, one Trump and one Protect ICE, were reported as stolen.
Oct. 19 — W. 10th, 1300 block — Possible theft of air pods reported.
Oct. 19 — W. Seventh and Hostetler — Car prowl reported.
Oct. 20 — Webber Street, 200 block — Theft of two aluminum ladders, valued at $276 and $153, reported.
Oct. 20 — W. Sixth, 1200 block — Theft of a backpack reported.
Oct. 20 — W. Sixth, 2700 block — Multiple stolen bikes reported.
Oct. 20 — Trevitt Street, 1000 block — Theft II reported. A wallet was stolen off of a porch.
Oct. 21 — E. 10th and Thompson — Officer ran plates on a vehicle, which came back as stolen. The male driver chose not to speak with officers. He was issued a summons for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a Clackamas County traffic warrant. Drug paraphernalia was found in the center console; the male advised he was unaware it was there. The vehicle was towed.
Oct. 21 — W. Sixth, 2600 block — Theft of a license plate reported.
Oct. 21 — E. Third, 800 block — Theft of a table and four chairs reported from an outside porch area.
Oct. 21 — W. 11th, 500 block — Male reported to have scared two car prowlers out of a neighboring vehicle. Nothing was taken or damaged.
Oct. 22 — Garrison Street, 2100 block — Large political sign stolen overnight.
Other:
Oct. 16-22 — The Dalles — Officers responded to 35 mental health and/or welfare checks.
Oct. 17 — The Dalles — Child neglect reported.
Oct. 18 — The Dalles — Suicidal subject reported.
Oct. 18 — Eighth Place, 1000 block — Unattended death reported.
Oct. 19 — The Dalles — A female with mental health issues was reported to have called dispatch at least 32 times since Oct. 16.
Oct. 19 — W. Seventh and Garden Court — Female sitting in the road reported. Officers made contact and found her to not be in the roadway but close to it. She was asked to move over a little and she did.
Oct. 19 — W. Scenic and Lincoln — Male cited and released for the unclassified misdemeanor sledding/skateboarding in the street.
Oct. 20 — W. Second, 1300 block — Deceased subject reported.
Oct. 21 — W. 10th, 3300 block — Death reported.
Wasco County Sheriff
Oct. 16-23
Agency assists:
Oct. 18 — Easton Canyon Road, Dufur — Deputies assisted with a call regarding a baby and keys locked inside a vehicle.
Animal calls:
Oct. 16 — Lake Way, Wamic — Cow at large reported.
Oct. 17 — Eightmile Road — Cows at large reported. Deputies were able to get the cows back behind a fence.
Oct. 18 — Highway 216 at milepost 2 — Deceased deer removed from roadway.
Oct. 18 — Celilo Village Road — Cows at large reported.
Oct. 19 — Wasco County — Male taken into custody for animal neglect.
Oct. 19 — Celilo Village Road — Two horses were reported to be out of their enclosure and by the rail-road tracks.
Oct. 20 — Dufur — Injured deer reported. A subject from Warm Springs dispatched the deer and took it home.
Oct. 20 — Doane Road, 3300 block — Three pigs at large reported.
Oct. 21 — Osborn Cutoff Road, 2700 block, Mosier — Female issued a citation for dog as a public nuisance after an unleashed dog attacked a leashed dog. The leashed dog sustained injuries.
Oct. 21 — Highway 197 at milepost 7 — Deceased deer removed from the roadway.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 17 — Celilo Village — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 20 — Fourth and D Street — Disturbance reported over the cutting of dead branches.
Oct. 20 — Carroll Road and State Road, Mosier — Disturbance reported.
Oct. 21 — W. 13th — Domestic dispute reported.
Oct. 22 — N. Circle Drive, Tygh Valley — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 16 — Fivemile Road, 3700 block — Trespass reported.
Oct. 19 — W. Highway 216 — Vandalized mailboxes and stolen ballots reported.
Oct. 19 — Sevenmile and Chenoweth Creek Road — Illegal dumping reported.
Oct. 21 — Skyline Road — Illegal dumping reported.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 16 — The Dalles — Male scammed out of $10,000 by individuals posing as law enforcement.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 16 — Digger Road, Mosier — Tree blocking both lanes of travel reported. Dispatch contacts the road department.
Oct. 17 — Highway 197 at milepost 19 — Vehicle stopped for speeding (80 mph in a 65 mph zone). The driver was cited.
Oct. 17 — Rowena Crest Area — Multiple calls were received by dispatch regarding a group of motorcycles traveling at excessive speeds, tailgating, splitting lanes and passing between vehicles.
Oct. 17 — Old Dufur Road and Benson Road — Unoccupied vehicle in the ditch reported. A report was taken for motor vehicle accident and failure to preform the duties of a driver.
Oct. 18 — Walston Grade Road, 8300 block — Nuisance reported. A camper was reported to be parked alongside the road. Deputies found garbage and toilet paper on the ground. The occupants were not located.
Oct. 19 — Walston Grade Road, 8500 block — Deputy made contact with a male whose motor home was parked at the above location. The male said he would move along that day; the deputy gave him food vouchers and was thanked for checking in. En route to another call some hours later, the deputy noted the motor home and occupants were still parked at that location.
Oct. 19 — Benson Road, 3800 block — Traffic crash reported. A vehicle went off the road and hit a fence.
Oct. 19 — W. Highway 30, 3900 block — Two vehicle traffic crash with no injuries reported. One truck was blocking the middle of the lane. One subject was cited for dangerous left turn.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 21 — E. 17th Street, 400 block — Probation violation reported.
Oct. 21 — Multnomah County — Male lodged at Multnomah County Jail for a Wasco County felony class A warrant (burglary I) and a misdemeanor warrant (giving false information and escape III). The male will later be transported to NORCOR.
Search and rescue:
Oct. 20 — 4880 Road — Deputies made contact with two juveniles, who wanted to camp near Mount Hood but got lost when taking a detour. They drove down an embankment and the vehicle became stuck. The vehicle as towed. No citations were given.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 20 — Rowena Crest Viewpoint — Theft reported. A trailer and cement were stolen sometime in the past few days.
Oct. 20 — Lake Way, Tygh Valley — Theft reported. A subject discovered more items were missing after a previous burglary report.
Other:
Oct. 16-23 — The Dalles — Deputies responded to two mental health and/or welfare checks.
Oct. 16 — Maupin — Lost handgun in the river reported.
Oct. 18 — Second Avenue, 500 block — Unattended death reported.
