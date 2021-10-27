NORCOR, Oct. 15-22
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 16 — Jordan Lyle Fus, strangulation and harassment.
Oct. 16 — Crosby James Hicks, assault IV, criminal mischief II and harassment.
Oct. 17 — Andrea Marie Lockhart, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, three counts failure to appear II, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I and false information to a police officer.
Oct. 18 — Thomas Monroe, misdemeanor domestic assault IV, harassment (sexual contact), harassment, sodomy III and theft II.
Oct. 22 — Johnny Ellery Smith, assault IV, resisting arrest, interference with a police officer, criminal trespass II, disorderly conduct II and carrying of concealed weapons (knife).
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 18 — Cesar Rodrigeuz Valencia, three counts criminal mischief II and disorderly conduct II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 18 — Sophia Raenn McKay, felony driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.
Oct. 19 — Courtney Leigh Rigel, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Oct. 20 — Johnathan Leon Mulholland, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and unlawful possession or concealment of firearms; released.
Oct. 20 — Freddie Laray Crawford, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run with property damage); released.
Oct. 21 — Manuel Mendoza, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 15 — Christopher Scott Paul, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Oct. 15 — Matilda Marie Hoisington, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked and false information to a police officer; released.
Oct. 21 — Bart Dale Wacker, two counts reckless driving, unlawful possession of methamphetamine I, two counts misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, and four counts misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 17 — Jon Delonne Strickland, four counts failure to appear I and two counts failure to appear II.
Oct. 17 — Caleb Andrew Massengale, seven counts failure to appear II.
Oct. 18 — Nocola Lyn Hedberg, probation violation.
Oct. 18 — Lia Tamica Pope, probation violation.
Oct. 19 — Jose Castaneda Rosas, post-prison supervision sanction.
Oct. 22 — Lisa Marie Liston, post-prison supervision sanction.
Sex offenses:
Oct. 20 — Antonio Garcia, rape I, sexual penetration with a foreign object I and sex abuse I.
Oct. 21 — Daniel Noble Thompson, two counts commercial sexual solution and purchasing sex with a minor; released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 16 — Kevin Lewis Oliver, possession of burglar tools, theft II, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, criminal mischief II and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
Oct. 19 — Alecia Dean Clark, theft III; released.
Oct. 20 — Brenda Jean Berry, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft II and a probation violation.
Oct. 21 — Milan A. Dunlap, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, identity theft, theft I, misdemeanor felon in possession of a weapon, false information to a police officer and possession of burglar tools.
Bingen-White Salmon, Oct. 11-17
Notable incidents
Property damage at a park was reported in Bingen.
A disorderly subject was trespassed in White Salmon.
Officers assisted with a possible fraud; the investigation is ongoing.
One burglary was reported in Bingen; the investigation is ongoing.
Hood River Police, Oct. 10-16
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), drug law violation (two) and theft (three).
Notable incidents
Eight thefts: Five incidents of shoplifting, as well as a bicycle, catalytic converter and outdoor gear.
One burglary: Musical equipment from a business.
Three DUII reports: In one incident, a vehicle was stopped for failure to maintain lane. The male driver had vomited on himself and had an open container. The male refused a breath test, and a blood warrant was executed. The male was cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Two drug law violations: In one incident, a student at school was found to be in possession of marijuana. The student was cited and released to their guardian; they will have a follow up with the juvenile department.
A 37-year-old male was cited for assault.
Hood River County Sheriff, Oct.1-19
During this time period, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), failure to appear (one), failure to perform the duties of a driver (one), reckless driving (one), violation of a restraining order (one) and warrant (nine).
Notable incidents
Seven thefts: Two stolen vehicles were reported in separate incidents. Two burglaries were also reported.
Two frauds were reported, including one identity theft.
A stolen motor home was recovered on Post Canyon.
Deputies investigated a fight between juveniles at Hood River Middle School.
Three search and rescues: In one incident, deputies responded to a search and rescue call at Starvation Creek; the subject self-rescued. In another, a search and rescue was conducted for a lost runner near the Herman Creek Trail.
Deputies additionally assisted West Side and Hood River EMS, along with Hood River Crag Rats, with an injured mountain biker on Riordan Hill Road.
Deputies responded to a reported hit and run on Baseline Drive in Parkdale; a male was cited for failure to perform the duties of a driver and reckless driving.
Deputies took a report of a dog bite that occurred near the 400 block of Frankton Road. Another dog bite was reported on Wy’east Road in Odell, with the dog lodged in quarantine.
Two hit and runs: One incident occurred in the Hood River Valley High School parking lot.
Three motor vehicle accidents.
Deputies assisted in a sexual assault investigation. Deputies also took a report of a sexual assault from a juvenile.
Deputies responded to a report of a domestic (kidnapping) that was occurring near the Wyeth exit on I-84.
The Dalles Police, Oct. 15-21
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), criminal mischief (three), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), driving uninsured (one), failure to yield right of way (one), harassment (one), sex abuse (one), strangulation (one), theft (one) and warrant (15).
Notable incidents
A male was arrested for disorderly conduct and three charges of criminal mischief II after causing a disturbance and lodged at NORCOR.
Three incidents of found needles were reported; the needles were placed in a sharps container.
Five motor vehicle accidents: One incident was a car vs. motorcycle crash; the motorcycle driver was later life-flighted due to injuries and the driver of the vehicle was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
Three hit and runs.
Fifteen thefts: A license plate was switched with another, two incidents of a purse from a vehicle, stereo system from a vehicle, three vehicles in separate incidents (one vehicle was later recovered, with stereo, battery and other belongings taken), tools from a vehicle, two reports of services (unauthorized use of a dumpster, and not paying for services rendered), a bicycle, two reports of clothing, and two reports of shoplifting.
Three burglaries: A home was broken into and items stolen (included firearms and phone), as well as another residence and a business (two computers, money from a coin box, title to a vehicle, mail and hard drive were stolen)
One weapons denial.
A male was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants on an electric bike; BAC registered .14%.
A partially burned marijuana joint was located in a kindergartener’s backpack at a local school. At another school, officer contact was requested regarding two students who were assaulting each other.
Wasco County Sheriff, Oct. 15-21
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Speeding (three) and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Deputies assisted with a search and rescue; mushroom hunters were reported as lost. The subjects later reported being picked up by a couple, who offered them a ride.
Two burglary: A garage was entered and an empty gun safe taken, and a cold burglary from a rental was reported.
Three thefts: Cell phone, vehicle, and services. One identity theft was additionally reported.
A small bobcat was reported in a tree; Fish and Wildlife was contacted.
One traffic crash.
