NORCOR, Oct. 8-14
Animal violations:
Oct. 14 — Josephita Rachael Giron, three counts animal neglect II; released
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 9 — Isaac Octavio Sosa, assault on a public safety officer, disorderly conduct II, criminal mischief II, resisting arrest, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
Oct. 9 — Ana M. Morales Castillo, felony domestic assault IV; released.
Oct. 10 — Travis Bramer, misdemeanor domestic assault IV; released.
Oct. 14 — Edgar Cabrera Gonzales, harassment, criminal trespass II and criminal trespass III; released.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 11 — Shana Marie Henry, criminal trespass II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 8 — Michala Kathleen Gonzales, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Oct. 8 — Rodrigo Cardenas Grajeda, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to per-form the duties of a driver (hit and run with property damage); released.
Oct. 8 — Manaen Cruz Gonzalez, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Oct. 8 — Ivan Emil Owens, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person; released.
Oct. 11 — Chance Tyler Brace, two counts misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Oct. 11 — Thaddeus Allen Jones, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Oct. 12 — Walter John Sullivan, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Oct. 13 — Arthur Garrad Moren, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Oct. 14 — Octavio Sandoval Lozano, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and assault III.
Oct. 14 — William Adrien McGinnis, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 11 — Kevin Mark Cohen, failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run with property damage); released.
Oct. 12 — Michael James Minson, attempt to elude police officer (vehicle offense) and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Oct. 13 — Alyse Yevaughn Stafford, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 8 — Wyatt Blaine Joeger, failure to appear II and failure to appear I.
Oct. 8 — Francisco Ramon Sisneroz, contempt of court (violation of a restraining order), two counts theft II, unlawful possession of heroin II, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and two counts parole violation.
Oct. 9 — Daniel Curtis Myers, violation of a release agreement and two counts probation violation.
Oct. 10 — Justin Wayne Martin, probation violation.
Oct. 10 — Robert Alan Davidson, failure to appear II.
Oct. 11 — Benjamin Arther Palm, two counts probation violation and failure to appear II.
Oct. 11 — Tyler Thompson Ruhl, probation violation.
Oct. 13 — Bart Dale Wacker, four counts failure to appear.
Oct. 13 — Joel Robert Austin, post-prison supervision sanction.
Oct. 13 — Christopher William Springstead, parole violation.
Oct. 13 — Brooklyn Joe Williams, eight counts failure to appear I.
Oct. 14 — Allen Lee Nolan, parole violation, disorderly conduct II, menacing and failure to appear II.
Oct. 14 — Robert William Rule, parole violation.
Sex offenses:
Oct. 13 — Hunter Conrad Becker, commercial sexual solicitation; released.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 13 — David Parker, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Oct. 13 — David Dean Parker, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Other:
Oct. 12 — Mary Elizabeth Zingarelli, child neglect II; released.
Bingen-White Salmon, Oct. 4-10
Notable incidents
Officers assisted the fire department with a fire in White Salmon.
Theft of personal documents and a car prowl were both reported in White Salmon. Fraud was additionally reported in Bingen.
Two motor vehicle crashes were reported.
Hood River Police, Oct. 3-9
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving under the influence of intoxicants (four), drug law violation (one), protection order violation (one), reckless driving (one), theft (three), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one) and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Five thefts: Two incidents of shoplifting, stolen bicycle, items taken from a vehicle and a stolen motor home.
Four driving under the influence: In one incident, a breath test revealed an alcohol level three time the legal limit.
Two motor vehicle crashes: In one incident, the driver advised they pulled out of a parking lot and an item fell to the floorboard. This caused the driver to over-correct the steering wheel, and they drove off the roadway. The vehicle damaged a fence belonging to Oregon Department of Transportation.
Officers located a stolen vehicle in a parking lot. The vehicle was occupied by four individuals, two of whom had outstanding warrants. The male driver had the keys on his person, methamphetamine and heroin. The drive was transported and lodged at NORCOR for possession of heroin, violation of a protection order, theft II, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and an outstanding parole warrant.
Officers responded to a medical call regarding an unresponsive male. The subject was located near a walkway on the railroad tracks. CPR was conducted until medical personnel arrived. Medics continued CPR, but the male was unable to be resuscitated. After speaking with a witness, it is believed the male succumbed to cardiac arrest.
The Dalles Police, Oct. 8-14
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving uninsured (one), driving without a valid operator’s license (one), failure to perform the duties of a driver (one), failure to use headlights (one), hit and run (one), no operator’s license (one), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one) and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
Nine motor vehicle accidents: Injury was reported in two incidents. In one incident, a subject on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle and refused medical treatment.
Three hit and runs: In one incident, a subject watched a car swipe a vehicle. Officers found the driver, a high school student, who was interviewed and cited for misdemeanor failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Three criminal mischief reports: In one incident, a catalytic converter was cut, but not removed from, a vehicle; a carjack and flashlight were left behind at the scene. In another incident, a pickup was broken into and the lock damaged; a window was broken out of a public works vehicle.
Twenty-three thefts: Two packages in different incidents, services, three stolen vehicles, three incidents of stolen tools, shoplifting at a business, a puppy from inside a vehicle, scooter valued at $400, four catalytic converters in two separate incidents, cell phone, boots and backpack from a vehicle, bicycle, jacket, purse, gas siphoned from a vehicle, wire from a fenced yard, bank card, and a credit card.
Three burglaries: Storage unit, apartment, and a single-wide trailer.
Officers assisted with a subject who overdosed on some type of narcotic.
One weapons denial at a business was reported.
Wasco County Sheriff, Oct. 8-14
Notable incidents
Six thefts: Three stolen vehicles, attempted theft of a catalytic converter, donation box contents ($600-$800), and keys. Two car prowls were also reported.
Two burglaries: Screen removed from a home window and items stolen, and an opened window on a residence.
Two motor vehicle accidents: In one incident, a semi-truck hit a fire hydrant in Dufur. The owner of the company and the truck driver notified the City of Dufur.
