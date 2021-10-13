NORCOR, Oct. 1-8
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 1 — Isaias Victorio Javier, assault IV and criminal mistreatment I.
Oct. 4 — Kimberly Marie Schoene, two counts felony stalking; released.
Oct. 5 — James Henry Elliott, assault IV; released.
Oct. 6 — Zachary Forrest Marquart, three counts unlawful use of a weapon, two counts menacing, three counts recklessly endangering another person, and felony felon in possession of a weapon.
Oct. 7 — Shandel Abrams, assault IV; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Oct. 1 — Stuart Alan Donckers, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Oct. 1 — Michel Ceja Dimas, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Oct. 3 — Scott Alan Medeiros, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.
Oct. 4 — Sung Chul Goodman, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Oct. 4 — Tanner Douglas Ricketts, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Oct. 4 — Noeli Elizabeth Baltazar, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Oct. 5 — Ryland W. Goodwin, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Oct. 6 — Nathan McKay Weide, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Oct. 7 — Joseph Lee Cozart, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Oct. 7 — Jeffrey M. Johnson, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 1 — Aaron Ray Wilson, failure to preform the duties of a driver (property damage, hit and run); released.
Oct. 6 — Dakota James Christopher Glenn, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Oct. 6 — Adan Martinez Rolon, reckless driving; released.
Oct. 7 — Austin Levi Harvey, misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked; released.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Oct. 2 — Wesley Lee Martens, seven counts failure to appear II.
Oct. 2 — Joshua Michael Benson, three counts probation violation.
Oct. 2 — Timothy John March, failure to appear I and five counts failure to appear II.
Oct. 3 — Echo Cryingwind, 13 counts failure to appear II.
Oct. 4 — David Matthew Glenn, four counts failure to appear II.
Oct. 4 — Agustin Hessayn Olivas, four counts failure to appear II.
Oct. 5 — Brian Scott Austin, failure to appear I, failure to appear II and a parole violation.
Oct. 5 — Jess F. Butler, failure to appear I and failure to appear ordinance violation II; released.
Oct. 6 — Alan Sablan Baker, failure to appear II.
Oct. 7 — William David Harris, post-prison supervision sanction.
Oct. 8 — Richard A. Lopez, failure to appear I.
Sex offenses:
Oct. 6 — Cesar Toribio Garcia, two counts sex abuse I.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 6 — Slater Thomas Modrich, theft III; released.
Bingen-White Salmon, Sept. 27 to Oct. 3
During this time period, the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one).
Notable incidents
A male was arrested for domestic violence assault IV in Bingen.
Four thefts: Items included recycling bags, water, and services.
Two motor vehicle accidents: Both were non-injury. There was additionally one report of hit and run.
Officers assisted with a distraught subject in White Salmon.
Hood River Police, Sept. 26 to Oct. 2
During this time period, the Hood River Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two) and driving while suspended (one).
Notable incidents
Three hit and runs: Locations included Walmart, Rosauers and Portway Avenue. A suspect in one of the incidents was later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Two driving under the influence arrests: In one incident, a Hood River resident was arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants after a breath test revealed a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. The driver is also a suspect in a hit and run, which occurred just prior to the arrest.
One vehicle theft: A vehicle as stolen from a residence.
Officers responded to a home for a welfare check on a minor. After the minor was located, Department of Human Services evaluated the situation and determined the child was okay.
Officers responded to a residence regarding an attempted burglary that had occurred within in the past week.
A Hood River resident turned over multiple firearms for destruction.
Hood River County Sheriff, Sept. 1-30
During this time period, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), criminal mischief (three), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), driving while suspended (one), harassment (three), menacing (one), strangulation (one), probation violation (one), traffic violations (one), trespass (one), unlawful possession of marijuana (one), unlawful possession of methamphetamine (one), unlawful possession of a weapon (one) and warrant (seven).
Notable incidents
Ten motor vehicle accidents: An injury crash with entrapment was reported in the Tucker Road area; injuries were reported in a crash on Highway 35 near the Highway 282 junction; and injuries were reported in a crash on I-84. Four hit and runs were additionally reported.
Eleven thefts: Stolen items included a bicycle, key, purse, prescription medication, and two catalytic converters in separate incidents. There were additionally nine reports of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and one report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (later recovered in California).
One burglary reported; additionally, one robbery was reported when a male pointed a gun at another person after being confronted about a vehicle prowl.
An injured hiker was rescued near Eliot Creek on the Timberline Trail. Deputies also responded to a search and rescue request on the 621 Trail above Kingsley Reservoir.
A vehicle was located that had eluded Hood River Police after the theft of a catalytic converter; the vehicle drove recklessly, almost causing multiple accidents before entering Washington State.
Several mailboxes were reported to be damaged on Eastside Road (criminal mischief).
Counterfeit currency was turned in at the sheriff’s office.
The Dalles Police, Oct. 1-7
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (three), dog as a public nuisance (one), driving uninsured (two), driving while suspended (one), failure to yield right of way (one), probation violation (one), reckless burning (one), theft (one), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one), and warrant (33).
Notable incidents
Thirteen thefts: Three boxes of tools, three laser levels and a radio, saw valued at $1,629, three vehicles in separate incidents, tools and a speaker from a vehicle, motor scooter (later located), bicycle, catalytic converter, propane heater and shoes, suboxone, cell phone (later located in Hood River), and a generator.
Seven hit and runs and nine vehicle accidents.
Officers received a report of a cold assault that had occurred on school grounds during Pig Bowl.
A counterfeit bill was taken in at a business.
Three children were left unattended in a vehicle.
A found wallet, turned in at the Super 8, was found to have a small amount of narcotics inside. Officers retrieved the wallet; the drugs were destroyed.
Wasco County Sheriff, Sept. 30 to Oct. 7
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (one), fire (one), theft (one) and warrant (six).
Notable incidents
A subject reported three different people had come to their house over a period of three days, asking about a rental. The subject believed they had been scammed as the house is not for rent.
A train wheel was reported to be on fire on I-84 near exit 68. The train stopped at milepost 69.5. The conductor went outside to look for the fire; the conductor believed it may have been a stuck hand brake.
Six motor vehicle accidents: One incident involved a deer vs. vehicle. There was also one report of hit and run.
Five thefts: Catalytic converter, fraudulent check, quad runner, vehicle part, and an appliance from a residence.
A hunter was reported to be missing after failing to connect with his party. The subject had two coats, food and water in his truck. The search was called off in the evening and resumed at daybreak. Others in the party later contacted the subject; eventually the missing hunter was reunited with his party.
An unknown subject entered a house and threatened the occupants (trespass).
Nine gunshots towards a house were reported on Highway 218 and D Street in Shaniko; the suspect was later apprehended by Oregon State Police at gunpoint and then tasered. One OSP vehicle was damaged.
